Black History Month to be Celebrated at Paulding School Saturday

February 5, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Village of Tarrytown, in partnership with The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market (The TaSH), will be recognizing Black History Month with a celebration of food, culture and community on Saturday, February 8 at the TaSH Farmer’s Market in the John Paulding School, located at 154 Broadway.

Stop by the market between 11 a.m. and noon (or until supplies last) for a free barbeque tasting from Tarrytown’s Pik Nik Bar-B-Que. Samples will include fresh smoked beef brisket, pulled pork on a bun with coleslaw, a slice of cornbread and/or a choice of barbeque sauces (original and Carolina mustard).

In addition to delicious food, marketgoers can also enjoy live music from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by talented jazz musician Bryant Jackson, who’s been specially tapped to perform in recognition of this celebratory event.

Jackson is a jazz saxophonist in the New York metropolitan area. He graduated from the New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music and has studied with Reggie Workman and David Glasser. He has performed with Stacy Dillard, Davis Whitfield, and other notable jazz artists. Bryant plays a mixture of jazz, R&B, and gospel music.

In addition to the February 8 event, the Warner Library has planned a number of activities in the month of February to learn more about local black history, including an author talk about the Underground Railroad in Westchester, an art exhibit featuring local African American artists, and a Bingo Night for kids focused on African American history.

 

