County Executive candidate Ken Jenkins dropped by Tarrytown's Warner Library to take in the Black History Month Art Exhibit there.
February 4, 2025
County Executive candidate Ken Jenkins dropped by Tarrytown's Warner Library to take in the Black History Month Art Exhibit there. With Jenkins are local artists Ron Brown, Donald Whitely and Ella Hall. The exhibit runs until February 28th.
Spelling Bee Makes Fun-Filled Return to Town Hall Theater in Irvington
February 3, 2025
By Jeff Wilson--- With friends like these, who needs tax revenue for the library's special programs? The Twelfth Community-Wide Spelling
Over My Dead Body
January 31, 2025
OVER MY DEAD BODY: (Or when Hell freezes over) By Krista Madsen RECRUDESCENCE When authorities spatulated Trump's treasonous batter off the Capitol's
Greater Irvington Land Trust Launches 2025 Community Grant Program
January 29, 2025
The Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) is launching its 2025 Community Grant Program this week. The Community Grant Program provides
Greenburgh to Study Options for Town Court, Police Dept
January 29, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo-- The Greenburgh Town Board voted unanimously last week to authorize a Master Plan for the courthouse and
George Latimer’s Congressional Strategy: Keep It Local
January 28, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- Last November, New York's 16th Congressional District sent former Westchester County Executive George Latimer to Washington, but
Delay Requested (and Granted) on Battery Energy Storage System in Tarrytown
January 27, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- It is not often that an applicant seeking approval on a project will ask a municipal board
Sculti to Challenge Jenkins for County Executive in Special Election
January 27, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins is not getting a free ride in next month's special election after
The Irvington Theater To Raise Funds For L.A. Wildfire Victims
January 27, 2025
By Shana Liebman-- When the new Irvington Theater Commission (which I co-chair with Jessica Arinella) got together after the theater's
Irvington’s Raimondo Achieves Goal of Scoring 1,000 Points
January 26, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Irvington point guard Alyson Raimondo set a goal early in her high school career that few would
