Support our Sponsors
Gullotta House Charity Plunge - 2025
Arts & Entertainment
Community News
Tarrytown News

Black History Month Art Exhibit

• Bookmarks: 8

from left to right: Ron Brown, CE Jenkins, Donald Whitely and Emma Hall
February 4, 2025

County Executive candidate Ken Jenkins dropped by Tarrytown’s Warner Library to take in the Black History Month Art Exhibit there. With Jenkins are local artists Ron Brown, Donald Whitely and Ella Hall. The exhibit runs until February 28th.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone - Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
Black History Month Art Exhibit

Black History Month Art Exhibit

February 4, 2025
County Executive candidate Ken Jenkins dropped by Tarrytown's Warner Library to take in the Black History Month Art Exhibit there....
Read More
Spelling Bee Makes Fun-Filled Return to Town Hall Theater in Irvington

Spelling Bee Makes Fun-Filled Return to Town Hall Theater in Irvington

February 3, 2025
By Jeff Wilson--- With friends like these, who needs tax revenue for the library’s special programs? The Twelfth Community-Wide Spelling...
Read More
Over My Dead Body

Over My Dead Body

January 31, 2025
OVER MY DEAD BODY: (Or when Hell freezes over) By Krista Madsen RECRUDESCENCE When authorities spatulated Trump’s treasonous batter off the Capitol’s...
Read More
Greater Irvington Land Trust Launches 2025 Community Grant Program

Greater Irvington Land Trust Launches 2025 Community Grant Program

January 29, 2025
The Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) is launching its 2025 Community Grant Program this week. The Community Grant Program provides...
Read More
Greenburgh to Study Options for Town Court, Police Dept

Greenburgh to Study Options for Town Court, Police Dept

January 29, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo-- The Greenburgh Town Board voted unanimously last week to authorize a Master Plan for the courthouse and...
Read More
George Latimer’s Congressional Strategy: Keep It Local

George Latimer’s Congressional Strategy: Keep It Local

January 28, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- Last November, New York’s 16th Congressional District sent former Westchester County Executive George Latimer to Washington, but...
Read More
Delay Requested (and Granted) on Battery Energy Storage System in Tarrytown

Delay Requested (and Granted) on Battery Energy Storage System in Tarrytown

January 27, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- It is not often that an applicant seeking approval on a project will ask a municipal board...
Read More
Sculti to Challenge Jenkins for County Executive in Special Election

Sculti to Challenge Jenkins for County Executive in Special Election

January 27, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins is not getting a free ride in next month’s special election after...
Read More
The Irvington Theater To Raise Funds For L.A. Wildfire Victims

The Irvington Theater To Raise Funds For L.A. Wildfire Victims

January 27, 2025
By Shana Liebman-- When the new Irvington Theater Commission (which I co-chair with Jessica Arinella) got together after the theater’s...
Read More
Irvington’s Raimondo Achieves Goal of Scoring 1,000 Points

Irvington’s Raimondo Achieves Goal of Scoring 1,000 Points

January 26, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Irvington point guard Alyson Raimondo set a goal early in her high school career that few would...
Read More
8 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
99 views
bookmark icon