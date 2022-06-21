Community NewsIrvington News Black Bear Spotted in Irvington Woods Published 59 mins ago59 mins ago • Bookmarks: 8 Look inside the yellow circle to see the bear June 21, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Naturally enough, the first report showed up on Facebook. Writing on Irvington’s 10533 page, Margaret Peter Copp posted the above photo with a report that “there is a large Black Bear on the Hermit’s Wetland trail right now,” which was 3:10 p.m. Monday afternoon. That would place it on the east slope of the Irvington Woods recreation area above the Saw Mill River Parkway. At 6:10 p.m., the (or ‘a’) bear “just walked through our neighbors yard heading towards the East Irvington Nature Preserve.” Later in the evening, according to Irvington Parks and Recreation chief Joe Archino, the animal was seen further down the parkway, heading towards Dobbs Ferry.Advertisement Some of the reports, including one from Mayor Brian Smith, mentioned a cub, which would make a close encounter with mama that much more precarious. Yet most of the bear experts contacted by Recs & Parks opined that the bear was probably just passing through and would not cause any harm if not overtly threatened. A clearer image of a Black Bear The village was quick to place signs up in the woods and to publish a list of Dos and Don’ts for anyone who might encounter the bear. For homeowners, securing the tops on garbage cans and keeping dogs on a short leash or inside the house would be high on that list. Yelling, clapping hands or banging pots should startle them into running off, but charging at them, surrounding or cornering them will likely provoke a counterattack. And just like at the zoo, don’t feed the bears; it will only encourage them to stick around for more. Black bear sightings have been fairly common in counties to the north and in Northern Westchester, but it has been six or seven years, since one was spotted in Irvington, says Archino. If it’s true that they don’t really want to hang around humans, the bears might reconsider their drift down-county where woods are scarce and populations dense. Advertisement School News Tarrytown News Hackley School Class of 2022 Receive Diplomas June 21, 2022 Hackley School held its annual graduation ceremony earlier this month at its Tarrytown campus. The Class of 2022 graduates were:... Read More Community News Irvington News Black Bear Spotted in Irvington Woods June 21, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Naturally enough, the first report showed up on Facebook. Writing on Irvington’s 10533 page, Margaret Peter Copp... Read More Environmental News HELPING WILDLIFE: IT’S TURTLE SEASON. HELP THEM CROSS! June 21, 2022 By Suzy Allman, TEAC member If you're driving around the lakes in Tarrytown this time of year, you're likely to... Read More Community News Local Dogs on Parade In Patriots Park June 20, 2022 The dogs had their day in Tarrytown this past weekend as dozens took part in the Tarrytown Dogs on Parade... Read More Arts & Entertainment Tarrytown News A Simple Man: Graham Nash to Play at Tarrytown Music Hall in July June 20, 2022 By W.B. King--- If the weather was just right, Radio Luxemburg’s signal could beam across the English Channel finding its... Read More Food in the Rivertowns Tarrytown News Basque Tapas Bar & Restaurant Opens in Tarrytown June 18, 2022 By Shana Liebman-- Rivertown foodies are raving about the new Basque Tapas in Tarrytown. The second incarnation of Piermont’s beloved... Read More Dobbs Ferry News School News Dobbs Ferry High Class of 2022 Graduates June 18, 2022 Dobbs Ferry High School held its graduation ceremony Saturday at Waterfront Park where 119 members of the Class of 2022... Read More Government & Politics Abinanti, Shimsky Tout Records in Democratic Primary Forum June 16, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- State Assemblyman Tom Abinanti and Westchester County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky touted their government records during a Rivertowns... Read More Arts & Entertainment Author Visit @ Warner Library June 16, 2022 Saturday, June 25 at 2 PM (Room C on the 3d floor of the Library) The History of Westchester County... Read More School News Irvington High School Sophomores Earn Top Awards at Somers Science Fair June 15, 2022 Members of Irvington High School’s Science Research program earned the top awards at the Somers Science Fair on June 4.... Read More 8 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint