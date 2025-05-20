May 20, 2025
Birdbrain
May 20, 2025
BIRDBRAIN: Busybodies of the animal kingdom and their diets By Krista Madsen In the way that your phone feed can often...Read More
Four Vie for Three Seats on Dobbs Ferry Board of Education
May 19, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Four candidates are running for three open seats May 20 on the Dobbs Ferry Board of Education....Read More
The ‘Writerly’ Village of Hastings-on-Hudson Gets Its Own Independent Bookstore – Again
May 19, 2025
By Sue Treiman-- Another chapter began in Hastings-on-Hudson Saturday with the debut of a new independent bookstore. Founded by local...Read More
Much Common Ground Among Hastings Board Candidates
May 17, 2025
By Jeff Wilson-- Hastings-on-Hudson’s school board candidates made their positions known at a May 7 Candidates’ Forum, later presented on...Read More
Board of Education Candidates for the Public Schools of The Tarrytowns
May 17, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- Six candidates—three of them incumbents, two of them parents of students in the district and two of...Read More
Proposed School Budgets, Board of Ed Candidates at a Glance
May 16, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Budgets in local school districts for the 2025-26 school year and Board of Education candidates will be...Read More
Cracking The Tight World of Artificial Intelligence
May 15, 2025
Wall Street Journal reporter Keach Hagey, an Irvington resident, shares with The Hudson Independent what it took to report and...Read More
Rivertowns Activists Take Their Ambitious Plastics Recycling Campaign to Albany
May 13, 2025
By Sue Treiman-- A pair of proposed laws that would make New York the state with the most comprehensive plastic...Read More
Red Herring
May 12, 2025
RED HERRING: Is not an endangered species By Krista Madsen In these dark times, sometimes I enjoy going darker still: like lamenting...Read More
Love Affair with the Hudson River on Display
May 12, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- A man’s 50-year love affair with the Hudson River is detailed in a new exhibit at the...Read More
