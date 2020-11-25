Bill Charlap Trio Livestream from Jazz Forum! • JF@H Vol. 36

November 25, 2020

We’re thrilled to present Grammy Award-winning pianist Bill Charlap and his acclaimed Trio featuring Peter Washington, bass and Kenny Washington, drums in a full-set Livestream from the Jazz Forum, Tarrytown on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 8:00 – 9:15 PM. In addition to selling out every set they’ve played at the Jazz Forum, the Trio has been playing together for 25 years, and have been featured in performances and recordings with Tony Bennett and many others at most of the major Jazz festivals and clubs around the world.

BUY STREAMING PASS