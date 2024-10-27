The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...Read More
October 27, 2024
I read the article about possible bike sharing in the Rivertowns. I think this is a great idea. I suggest that if the village goes forward with bike sharing that you extend the program to The Marriott Hotel & Sheraton which is in unincorporated Greenburgh. Bike sharing would be a welcome benefit to tourists who are staying at hotels within a short distance of the Mario Cuomo bridge and of Tarrytown. Both hotels are within cycling distance.
I think that if the bike sharing is offered to hotel guests it will make the bike sharing initiative much more likely to succeed.
Paul Feiner
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
Tarrytown’s Halloween Parade: Bigger And Better Every Year
October 27, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- It just seems to keep growing—and with it, the crowds that come from nowhere and everywhere. By...Read More
Bike-Sharing In The Rivertowns? Maybe So
October 26, 2024
By Jeff Wilson-- Local residents gathered in Tarrytown’s Warner Library on October 23 for a public feedback session about...Read More
Babies Welcome!
October 25, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— With a crowd of doctors, administrators, local politicians and community leaders present, Phelps Hospital officially dedicated a...Read More
Officials Welcome Mirabella Cocina Latina in Dobbs Ferry
October 25, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for Mirabella Cocina Latina, an eatery in Dobbs Ferry located...Read More
Jones V. Lawler CBS Debate: New Venue; Same Old Vitriol
October 24, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The second televised debate on Wednesday night between incumbent Republican Mike Lawler and Democratic challenger (and former...Read More
Tarrytown Music Hall Academy Spotlights Local Talent Year-Round
October 23, 2024
And Spooky Halloween Productions Are on Tap By W.B. King -- For nearly 140 years, The Tarrytown Music Hall has...Read More
Village Officials Ready for Onslaught of Halloween Parade Revelers
October 22, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Officials in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow are bracing for thousands of creepy crawlers, caped crusaders and masked...Read More
Hudson River Patriots Chapter Of The DAR Presents U.S. Flag To Zion Episcopal Church
October 22, 2024
The Hudson River Patriots Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) proudly presented a United States Flag to...Read More
Representative Lawler Helps Sleepy Hollow Trustees Mark The Village’s 150th Anniversary
October 22, 2024
By Thomas Andruss-- The Mayor, Board of Trustees, and the Village Administrator were invited to join 17th District Congressman Mike...Read More
The Working Families Party Disavows Its District 17 Candidate
October 22, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- You can’t, as they say, make this stuff up. In the days leading up to the June...Read More
