I read the article about possible bike sharing in the Rivertowns. I think this is a great idea. I suggest that if the village goes forward with bike sharing that you extend the program to The Marriott Hotel & Sheraton which is in unincorporated Greenburgh. Bike sharing would be a welcome benefit to tourists who are staying at hotels within a short distance of the Mario Cuomo bridge and of Tarrytown. Both hotels are within cycling distance.

I think that if the bike sharing is offered to hotel guests it will make the bike sharing initiative much more likely to succeed.

Paul Feiner

Greenburgh Town Supervisor