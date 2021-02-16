Business News
Environment News

Bike Friendly Business? Get Certified

• Bookmarks: 2

February 16, 2021

GET CERTIFIED AS A BIKE-FRIENDLY NEW YORK BUSINESS

Bicyclists are good business, especially in Empire State Trail Towns.

The following article is from the Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council. To learn more about the council visit tarrytownenvironmental.org.

Bike Friendly New York logoNow that the Tarrytown has both the Shared-Use Path across the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge* and the state-spanning Empire State Trail — not to mention the Old Croton Aqueduct Trail, the spur trails around the lakes area and the Riverwalk — it’s a pretty compelling argument: Tarrytown is a genuine hub for bicycle tourism.

Parks & Trails New York is rewarding and certifying businesses that offer accommodations to bicyclists, from bike racks out front to healthy, locally-sourced food. Certified bike-friendly businesses, per the website, value their cyclist customers and strive to provide the kinds of services they need.

The “Bike-Friendly” designation has been awarded along the Erie Canal way, but is now open to other businesses across the state. TEAC would love to see certified Bike-Friendly decals in many of the windows of Tarrytown’s Main Street-Broadway businesses. We already know we’re “bike-friendly”!

From the Parks & Trails website:

How to Get Certified:

  1. Review program requirements
  2. Fulfill required criteria and bike friendly amenities or services for your business category
  3. Complete the online application
  4. Your application will be reviewed and you may be contacted with further questions
  5. Receive your certification packet, and put up your BFNY decal (and optional signage)

There is no cost to participate in the BFNY program. Certification is good for three years. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

All BFNY-certified businesses will receive a window decal and have the option to purchase durable exterior signage. Certified businesses will be highlighted in a number of ways, including being listed on CycletheErieCanal.com.”

“Bike ‘friendliness’ is a not a yes or no matter. Businesses don’t have to offer every amenity or make expensive additions to be certified – a business may already be bike friendly and not even know it! There are small, incremental modifications and ways to better welcome bicyclists to an establishment.”

To Apply:
online application

Share the News!
Bike Friendly Business? Get Certified

Bike Friendly Business? Get Certified

February 16, 2021
GET CERTIFIED AS A BIKE-FRIENDLY NEW YORK BUSINESS Bicyclists are good business, especially in Empire State Trail Towns. The following...
Read More
Tarrytown Board Hears Second Round Of Public Comments On Police Reform

Tarrytown Board Hears Second Round Of Public Comments On Police Reform

February 13, 2021
By James Carsey-- Tarrytown Trustees took another step this week toward fulfilling Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order to examine policing...
Read More
COVID Update: Not So Fast Taking Off That Mask, Fella!

COVID Update: Not So Fast Taking Off That Mask, Fella!

February 11, 2021
It seemed like one small but welcome step towards normalcy when the Center For Disease Control updated its guidance to...
Read More
Irvington High School Science Research Students Earn Medals

Irvington High School Science Research Students Earn Medals

February 11, 2021
Fourteen members of Irvington High School’s Science Research program participated in the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium, held virtually on...
Read More
Irvington Democrats Endorse Incumbent Mayor Smith And Two Newcomers As Trustee Candidates

Irvington Democrats Endorse Incumbent Mayor Smith And Two Newcomers As Trustee Candidates

February 10, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Irvington Democrats endorsed Brian Smith for a sixth term as mayor along with two relative newcomers, both...
Read More
February 2021 TEAC News

February 2021 TEAC News

February 9, 2021
    NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL FEBRUARY 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This...
Read More
Linda Ronstadt Tribute Film to Raise Funds for Parkinson’s Research

Linda Ronstadt Tribute Film to Raise Funds for Parkinson’s Research

February 9, 2021
by Brad Ogden— Common Ground Concerts and Irvington Theater are once again collaborating to raise funds and awareness for Parkinson’s...
Read More
COVID Update: Lots of Demand; Supply? Not So Much…Yet

COVID Update: Lots of Demand; Supply? Not So Much…Yet

February 8, 2021
  By Barrett Seaman— As the infection rates continue to improve (Tarrytown’s active caseload fell back into double digits over...
Read More
Convissor Seeks Trustee Post in Sleepy Hollow Election

Convissor Seeks Trustee Post in Sleepy Hollow Election

February 8, 2021
By Robert Kimmel--- In his second attempt to gain a political role in Sleepy Hollow, biking activist Daniel Convissor will...
Read More
The Black Contribution to The Thin Blue Line: Greenburgh’s First African-American Police Officers

The Black Contribution to The Thin Blue Line: Greenburgh’s First African-American Police Officers

February 6, 2021
In honor of Black History Month, we, the Assistant Town Historians, wanted to show you, our readers the stories of...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
41 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *