Bike Friendly Business? Get Certified

February 16, 2021

GET CERTIFIED AS A BIKE-FRIENDLY NEW YORK BUSINESS

Bicyclists are good business, especially in Empire State Trail Towns.

The following article is from the Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council. To learn more about the council visit tarrytownenvironmental.org

Now that the Tarrytown has both the Shared-Use Path across the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge* and the state-spanning Empire State Trail — not to mention the Old Croton Aqueduct Trail, the spur trails around the lakes area and the Riverwalk — it’s a pretty compelling argument: Tarrytown is a genuine hub for bicycle tourism.

Parks & Trails New York is rewarding and certifying businesses that offer accommodations to bicyclists, from bike racks out front to healthy, locally-sourced food. Certified bike-friendly businesses, per the website, value their cyclist customers and strive to provide the kinds of services they need.

The “Bike-Friendly” designation has been awarded along the Erie Canal way, but is now open to other businesses across the state. TEAC would love to see certified Bike-Friendly decals in many of the windows of Tarrytown’s Main Street-Broadway businesses. We already know we’re “bike-friendly”!

From the Parks & Trails website:

How to Get Certified:

Review program requirements Fulfill required criteria and bike friendly amenities or services for your business category Complete the online application Your application will be reviewed and you may be contacted with further questions Receive your certification packet, and put up your BFNY decal (and optional signage)

There is no cost to participate in the BFNY program. Certification is good for three years. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

All BFNY-certified businesses will receive a window decal and have the option to purchase durable exterior signage. Certified businesses will be highlighted in a number of ways, including being listed on CycletheErieCanal.com.”

“Bike ‘friendliness’ is a not a yes or no matter. Businesses don’t have to offer every amenity or make expensive additions to be certified – a business may already be bike friendly and not even know it! There are small, incremental modifications and ways to better welcome bicyclists to an establishment.”

To Apply:

online application