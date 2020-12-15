Big Snow Storm Coming Wednesday/Thursday. Here’s the Plan:

December 15, 2020

When they throw around terms like “blockbuster,” and “massive,” you know there’s probably going to be some significant snowfall. Westchester is expecting eight-to-twelve inches with wind gusts up to 45 m.p.h.. The Hudson Independent will share with you whatever alerts we see from the various governmental bodies as we head into the storm’s time frame.

HERE’S ADVICE FROM WESTCHESTER COUNTY:

County Executive GeorgeLatimer and other County officials urged residents to prepare now for the storm. Downed trees and power lines, power outages, coastal flooding and dangerous travel conditions are among the potential impacts that severe winter storms can bring.

The County’s Department of Emergency Services and the Health Department offer practical advice to help residents prepare for a major winter storm and stay safe during and after. Go to http://keepingsafe.westchestergov.com and www.westchestergov.com/health

Before the storm arrives:

Have plenty of batteries on hand for flashlights and battery-powered radios. Keep them where you can find them easily if the power goes out at night.

Keep cell phones and other important electronic devices fully charged.

Turn the freezer and refrigerator to the highest setting. This will preserve food longer if power goes out.

Assemble a three-day supply of water and non-perishable foods, needed medications, and extra clothing and blankets. Have a go-bag ready in case you must leave your home.

During the storm:

Remain indoors if possible.

Stay off the roads.

Do not walk or drive close to snow plows; it is difficult for plow operators to see you.

Do not go near, or drive over, downed power lines.

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions when using alternate heating sources like space heaters and wood burning stoves

Do not place a space heater within three feet of anything that may catch on fire, such as drapes, furniture or bedding, on top of furniture or near water, and never cover your space heater.

Never leave children or pets unattended near a space heater, fireplace or wood burning stove.

If the power goes out:

· Call the local utility company to inform it of the power outage. Con Edison’s 24-hour hotline is 1-800-75-CONED (752-6633) and NYSEG’s hotline service is 1-800-572-1131.

· Leave a light on to let you know when power has been restored.

· Use flashlights or battery-operated lanterns instead of candles, as candles are a fire hazard.

· Limit opening the refrigerator and freezer doors as much as possible.

· Do not operate electrical generators indoors (this includes the garage) as it could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. Only use them outside in a well-ventilated area, far away and downwind from your home.

· If you use a fireplace, wood stove or portable kerosene heater to stay warm, be sure to adequately ventilate to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide build up in your home. Never use a natural gas or propane stove to heat your home.

· Never use the stove or gas range in your kitchen to heat your home.

After the storm:

· Dress warmly in windproof clothing to prevent frostbite and hypothermia.

· Wear several layers of loose-fitting clothing to trap body heat. Remember gloves, scarves and a hat that covers the ears

· Shovel snow in moderation, particularly if you have any medical condition or you do not exercise regularly. Clear snow off the roof of your car to avoid creating a hazard for other drivers. Do not shovel snow from driveways and sidewalks into the street.

· Never start or operate a snow blower or chain saw in your garage.

· Clear the area around hydrants near your property, if possible.

· Before driving, clear snow from vehicle windows and roofs.

· Be on the lookout for falling ice and snow from roofs and gutters. When a lot of heavy snow and ice has accumulated on roofs, do not stand under structures that are not well-supported.

· During a prolonged power outage, these foods are potentially hazardous if not stored below 41 degrees Fahrenheit and should be discarded: meat, poultry, seafood, cold cuts, hot dogs, eggs, cream, sour cream, yogurt, milk, custards, puddings, soft and shredded cheeses, cut fruit, cooked vegetables, pasta, casseroles, unbaked cookie and bread dough, gravy, creamy salad dressings, fish sauces, hoisin sauce, opened spaghetti sauce and garlic in oil. Remember, when in doubt, throw it out.

AND FROM CON ED:

We’re preparing for a major snowstorm, which may bring gusty winds late Wednesday into Thursday, causing service problems. Con Edison has secured extra crews to respond to any outages or other service problems. We want you to be ready too. When you report an outage at your home or business, we’ll text or call you with restoration updates automatically. It’s your choice when you report a problem. Our crews are and will continue to practice social distancing to help keep everyone safe from the coronavirus. Get updates. For your safety, we may be guarding downed wires until crews make repairs. Our personnel may be in unmarked cars, but will always have identification.

Check the status of a reported outage any time at: conEd.com or,

our mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or

call 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633). View our outage map to see what’s happening in your area.

TARRYTOWN SENT OUT THIS BULLETIN:

SNOW EMERGENCY TO BE DECLARED WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 16 @ 6PM

Our area is forecast to receive between 8″-12″ of snow (potential for 12″-18″) starting Wednesday, December 16 late afternoon/early evening and ending during the morning on Thursday, December 17. A snow emergency will be declared effective at 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Alternate Side Parking will be suspended starting 6pm Wednesday December 16 until 12:01AM Monday, December 21st

Village Offices will operate remotely on Thursday, with in-person services unavailable for the entire day, if snowfall levels are near forecasted amounts. Staff are scheduled to be back in the offices on Friday.

Police, Public Works and Parks staff will be on the job throughout the storm.

Warner Library will be closed on Thursday.

The Tarrytown Fitness Center will be closed on Thursday.

Scheduled Court cases will only take place virtually on Thursday.

Organic waste and yard waste pickup is cancelled for Thursday.

Sidewalk Cafes are suspended beginning December 16 at 12PM until the sidewalks are determined to be clear/safe

By law, certain roads cannot be parked on during an active snow emergency (click here for a full list of streets)

If you need an off-street parking space during the storm, we are allowing cars to park in Parking Lot A next to Village Hall and Lot D (near the Recreation Center) at no charge until after the snow stops and roads have been plowed.

Whenever possible don’t park on the street so snow plows and equipment can get through.

Stay off the roads during the storm while snow is falling – with snowfall rates of 1” to 3” per hour, visibility will be extremely poor.

Our goal is to restore roads, sidewalks and parking lots back to access by Thursday evening. Clean up efforts will continue on Friday.

The Tarrytown Village Code requires sidewalks, driveways and access points to be cleared of snow and ice after the storm.

Don’t throw the snow in the street. It is illegal to plow, snow-blow and shovel snow into the street. Please blow, shovel and plow the snow onto lawns and next to sidewalks and buildings.

People are reminded to dress appropriately for the weather, take frequent breaks while shoveling, and make sure your gloves and socks are dry to prevent frostbite to your hands and feet.

Don’t shovel if you have a medical condition that puts you at risk – ask another family member or friend to help out, or hire a contractor to shovel or plow the snow for you. We thank you for your patience, cooperation and understanding. Stay safe and warm – remember to wear a mask if you are unable to social distance.

WEATHER-RELATED NEWS FROM IRVINGTON: