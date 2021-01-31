Big Snow Is Coming To The Rivertowns. Here’s How To Prepare

January 31, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

This one looks like the real deal. The storm that has been rolling across the continent for days now is set to cross the banks of the Hudson sometime this evening and continue to dump snow throughout Monday into Tuesday. The forecast is anywhere from 14 to 18 inches, with wind gusts up to 35 mph. The total snowfall my not be as great in the rivertowns as it will be up-county and beyond, but it will make its mark nonetheless.

Here’s a compilation of advice from local governments as well as from the National Weather Service and Con Ed THI will update as new advisoriwes:

From the National Weather Service–

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

TO 6 AM EST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 14 to

18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Northern Westchester

Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening

commute.

Recommended actions

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Check local Department of Transportation information services for

the latest road conditions.

ready.gov

Ways to prepare and stay safe now

During

Stay indoors during the storm.

Prolonged exposure to cold can cause hypothermia.

Walk and drive carefully on icy sidewalks and roads.

Many injuries and accidents are caused by slippery conditions.

Before driving, let someone know your destination, route, and expected time of arrival.

If your car gets stuck, it’ll be easier to find you.

If you lose feeling and color in your nose, ears, hands, or feet, cover the exposed area, avoid rubbing your skin, and seek medical help immediately.

You may have frostbite.

When shoveling snow, take breaks and lift lighter loads.

Working too hard can lead to heart attacks.

Stay dry.

Wet clothes make you lose body heat, increasing your risk of hypothermia.

From the Village of Tarrytown–

The National Weather Service has forecast a Nor’easter storm for our area with 6 to 12 inches of snow

A snow emergency is declared from Midnight Sunday through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

People who don’t have driveways should move cars and park for free in Village parking Lots A by Village Hall or D by the Recreation Center. Cars must be removed by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Village Offices will open, but some office services may be affected. We recommend you call in advance or send an e-mail.

Garbage is not cancelled for Monday – please put out your garbage Sunday night.

Tuesday garbage will be reviewed based on the storm.

The Fitness Center will close on Monday. Tuesday hours will be reviewed based on the storm.

Please stay off the roads during the storm, as travel will be hazardous.

Don’t plow, snow-blow or shovel snow into the street. Please put snow on lawns or next to sidewalks and buildings.

Salt or sand must be applied to icy sidewalks. (See Village Code: https://ecode360.com/10674949)

Village of Sleepy Hollow—

The Village of Sleepy Hollow is declaring a snow emergency starting on Sunday at midnight until further notice.

Please be sure you follow the street signs that read “snow emergency” and park your car accordingly.

We ask that you avoid driving during the snow fall as our crews are out there plowing and salting!

We also ask that you do not throw snow in the middle of the street when shoveling.

**New Broadway** the Emergency Snow Side is now on the WEST side of the street. (Please move your cars accordingly no later then midnight tonight)

Westchester County–

When snowstorms are forecasted for Westchester and the surrounding region, residents should take precautions to prepare for hazardous weather that could include potential power outages, being snowed in at home, and other inconveniences caused by vast amounts of snow and possibly, ice.

If you depend on public transportation, be sure to stay on top of Beeline Bus schedule alerts. You can also sign up to receive e-mail updates.

For the Bee-Line Snow Report, listen to or watch:

WBNR 1260 AM

WLNA 1420 AM

WVOX 1460 AM

News 12

News 12 Traffic & Weather Cablevision Channel 61

The Department of Emergency Services offers these tips when heavy snowfalls:

Shovel snow in moderation, particularly if you have any medical condition or you do not exercise regularly.

It is the responsibility of the property owner to clear the sidewalk in front of that property.

Do not shovel snow from driveways and sidewalks into the street.

Most fire hydrants are covered by snow. If you can, please shovel out the snow around hydrants near your property.

Before driving, clear snow from vehicle windows and roofs.

Check on elderly and disabled relatives, neighbors, and friends.

Do not walk behind plow vehicles; it is difficult for plow operators to see you.

Be on the lookout for falling ice and snow from roofs and gutters.

A lot of heavy snow and ice has accumulated on roofs. Do not stand under structures that are not well-supported.

If you have no heat or hot water in rental apartments, call your local building department or, during after hours, the local police.

Remember to be prepared before your power goes out; it will be too later after it goes out.

Do I call 911 or 211?

Please do not call 911 for non-emergencies, such as information or to complain about snow removal issues. You may call the 2-1-1 helpline for non-emergencies.

Cold Weather Tips

When temperatures start dropping below freezing and the wind chill factor adds to the frigid cold, here are tips to staying warm inside and outside and what to do if someone is negatively affected by the cold.

Inside your home:

Maintain a room temperature of at least 68 degrees during the day and evening and 63 degrees overnight.

It is dangerous to use an oven as a heating device to warm your home. All space heaters are a fire risk if used improperly.

Be aware of the elderly and disabled living alone. Offer assistance.

Outside:

Wear layers of warm dry clothing. Dressing in several layers of loose-fitting clothing will create pockets of insulating warm air. Wet clothing negates the insulating effect so stay dry.

Wear wool or fleece fabrics, not cotton as it dries slowly; warm socks with a thermal sock liner; comfortable, closed shoes; a scarf, hat and earmuffs to prevent loss of body heat; a water repellent, a hooded outer garment to add extra protection; and mittens instead of gloves to keep hands warm.

Cover exposed skin surfaces as protection from frostbite.

Walk around or move in place to increase circulation and generate additional body heat.

Seek shelter indoors periodically to warm up.

Cold Weather Dangers and Warning Signs:

Be aware of hypothermia, a potentially fatal condition brought on when the body temperature drops to less than 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Warning signs include uncontrollable shivering, stiff muscles, puffy face, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness, and apparent exhaustion. If any of these signs are recognized, seek medical attention immediately or call 911.

Frostbite is damage to body tissue caused by exposure to extreme cold. Warning signs include a loss of feeling and a white or pale appearance in extremities, such as fingers, toes, ear lobes, or the tip of the nose. To treat frostbite, warm the affected areas gradually by wrapping or placing them next to warm skin. Do not rub the affected areas.

Drink warm, non-alcoholic beverages like tea, coffee, hot chocolate, and soup. Drinking alcohol will cause a loss of body heat by dilating blood vessels.

Maintain good nutrition and get plenty of rest.

Prescription drugs may increase vulnerability to cold. Check with your doctor or pharmacist.

From November – March, Westchester County maintains warming centers for single individuals seeking shelter from the cold. Families seeking shelter after hours or during weekends should contact DSS Emergency Services at (914) 995-2099.

SEVERE WEATHER

WestchesterDepartment of Health–

Those with COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the County Center may go anytime during the day Monday, regardless of appointment time.

