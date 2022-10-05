Advertisement
Obituaries

Betty Castaneda

October 5, 2022

Betty Castaneda, 92, was whisked her into the Lord’s kingdom quickly, painlessly and peacefully on September 29, 2022. She was born in San Juan, Philippines on July 17, 1930 to Ricardo Tancinco and Leonarda Ocampo. She married Romeo I. Castaneda on October 10, 1954 with whom she had six children; Rolando Romeo, Nimia Cecilia, Ricardo Gilbert, Renan Cesar, Renato Luisito and Maria Agnes.

A God trusting, Christ centered, family loving, children first and foremost, beautiful in all ways woman, Betty Castaneda has lived an inspirational life. She overcame life’s challenges by putting all her faith in the Lord’s benevolence and following His will. The Lord never failed her.

Betty is survived by her five children and their spouses; Nimia and Rodrigo, Reggie and Cecil, Cere and Rose, Cacho and Cynthia and Agnes and Inoc; ten grandchildren; Keith and Cindy, Marc, Kaku, Lianne and Youichiro, Bernice, Kayla, Stephanie, Bea, Clea and Elijah; and one great grandchild Adam.

She is also survived by her stepsiblings; Ricardo Tancinco, Jose and Fulgen Tancinco, Marilou Tancinco, Ramon Tancinco, Bing and Fil Tancinco, Babe and Norma Tancinco and Maria Elena Cresswell.

Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband Romeo on July 4, 2011 and by her dear son Rolando Romeo.

Visiting will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, 64 Ashford Ave, Dobbs Ferry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Douglas Crawford, Pastor at St. Matthew Church/Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 535 Ashford Ave, Ardsley on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11:00am.

