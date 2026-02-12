Support our Sponsors
You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Sleepy Hollow News
Top News

Beloved Sleepy Hollow Sergeant Retires from Force

February 12, 2026

By Rick Pezzullo—

A “Final Walk Out” ceremony was held this week for Sleepy Hollow Police Sergeant James Warren, who retired after a 20-year career with the village.

Family, friends, community members and uniformed colleagues gave Warren a well-deserved salute as he exited the department one last time.

Warren joined the Sleepy Hollow Police Department in Jan. 2006. Over his career, Warren  earned multiple certifications, including Bike Patrol Unit, Field Training Officer, Firearms Instructor, and Motorcycle. He has also served as a detective and lead Firearms Instructor, and was instrumental in developing the motorcycle unit.

“He has taken on many ancillary duties, including redesigning and upgrading the department’s firearm range,” said Sleepy Hollow Police Chief Anthony Bueti. “His presence will be greatly missed, and we know that he will be highly successful in his next endeavor.”

The Sleepy Hollow PBA also praised Warren, who was affectionately called Jay, for his years of service.

“On any given day you could find Jay in headquarters fixing things with a tool, or putting things together. He did all of this in attempts to make the department better and without even being asked to do so,” the PBA stated on Facebook. “Sometimes, it was during his time off. If we listed all of the things Jay did for the department, you’d be reading this post until tomorrow. So, we will end by saying we are losing a great asset to our department.”

 

