Beloved Security Guard at The Masters School Loses Battle with COVID-19

February 5, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

A beloved security guard at The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry died earlier this week after battling COVID-19 for more than a month.

Panton Adams, who worked in the Security Department since February 2013, died February 1. He had been hospitalized since the day after Christmas.

“He left this world in victory because his spirit will forever be with those who knew and loved him,” Dana Goin, a family friend who organized a GoFundMe account for Adams and his family last month, stated. “He is gone too soon, but what he leaves behind is an enduring legacy of kindness, faith, goodwill towards others, and an abundance of love and gratitude in the hearts and minds of everyone whose lives he touched.”

Goin noted that Adams had lost his mother and a brother to the COVID-19 virus in 2020.

“He never lost his faith in God, and he continued to be a light in the darkness for others,” Goin stated. “Let us all remember Panton and his example as we deal with the grief of losing him, and let us all continue to send our love and support to his family as they face the long road ahead.”

The Masters School paid tribute to Adams with a post on Facebook, calling him a dear friend and colleague.

“His warm smile, caring ways, and love and dedication to the students and our community made him a beloved and familiar face to all. Panton had an unmistakable aura of positivity that surrounded him. Our community members likely have countless stories about the impact Panton had at Masters. He will be greatly missed.”

Adams is survived by his wife Crecencia and two daughters.

To view the Go­FundMe page, visit: https://​gf.me/​v/​c/​gfm/​love-and-sup­port-for-Pan­ton-and-fam­ily.