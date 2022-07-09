Beloved Irvington Police Officer Succumbs to Brain Tumor

July 8, 2022

A true son of Irvington has departed this life, the village where he grew up and the Police Department he served for 20 years. Detective Dave Walsh, son of a New York City cop by the same name who, with his wife Ann, ran Becker’s Stationery Store on Main Street for years following his retirement, lost a battle with one of cancer’s most virulent forms, a glioblastoma brain tumor, on Friday, July 8th at the Calvary Hospital hospice where he had only recently been transferred. It had been little more than a year since his diagnosis.

Dave Walsh was sworn into the Irvington Police Department in January 2002, following graduation from Irvington High School and then Iona College. Even before he became a police officer, he worked with indigent youth at Abbott House. A devout Catholic, he was a regular worshipper at Immaculate Conception Church. For a time, he served as the department’s liaison the Irvington’s senior citizens, often speaking at the Senior Center and counseling homebound seniors on issues such as diet and nutrition, not to mention driver safety.

He also had a hand in some of the department’s more public cases, including the rescue of a woman at the Irvington train station in 2015 after she had been stabbed multiple times. For his actions there, he received a commendation from Westchester County and a Life Saving Award from the Village of Irvington. He was the first on the scene at River City Grille in April 2018, when the sous-chef was murdered by another employee. He also landed the village’s largest ever marijuana seizure (back when it was illegal) in December, 2017.

Even after his diagnosis, Dave Walsh stayed on the job, until the effects of the disease and its treatment forced him to retire last January with the rank of Detective. He leaves his wife, Karina Lira, along with family, many friends in Irvington and in the department he served.

“On a personal note,” wrote Lieutenant Kevin Johnson, a spokesman for the department, “Dave was hands down the kindest cop I have ever met. I never knew him to get angry or carry a grudge. He and I shared a love of Irish music as well country music and went to many a concert together. The entire police department has suffered a loss of a great friend and colleague; there wasn’t a dry eye to be found in headquarters today. The Village has lost a son, a quintessential gentleman, Dave Walsh.”

There will be a wake at Dwyer and Michael’s Funeral Home in Tarrytown on Tuesday, July 12, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A funeral will take place at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Irvington on Wednesday, followed by the burial at St Raymond’s Church in the Bronx.

For more information, visit: https://www.dwyermichaelsfh.com/obituaries/David-Walsh-11/#!/Obituary