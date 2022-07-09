Advertisement
  • Abbott House
  • Schindler Cleaning Companies
Irvington News
Obituaries

Beloved Irvington Police Officer Succumbs to Brain Tumor

• Bookmarks: 4

Irvington Police Detective Dave Walsh
July 8, 2022

A true son of Irvington has departed this life, the village where he grew up and the Police Department he served for 20 years. Detective Dave Walsh, son of a New York City cop by the same name who, with his wife Ann, ran Becker’s Stationery Store on Main Street for years following his retirement, lost a battle with one of cancer’s most virulent forms, a glioblastoma brain tumor, on Friday, July 8th at the Calvary Hospital hospice where he had only recently been transferred. It had been little more than a year since his diagnosis.

Dave Walsh was sworn into the Irvington Police Department in January 2002, following graduation from Irvington High School and then Iona College. Even before he became a police officer, he worked with indigent youth at Abbott House. A devout Catholic, he was a regular worshipper at Immaculate Conception Church. For a time, he served as the department’s liaison the Irvington’s senior citizens, often speaking at the Senior Center and counseling homebound seniors on issues such as diet and nutrition, not to mention driver safety.

He also had a hand in some of the department’s more public cases, including the rescue of a woman at the Irvington train station in 2015 after she had been stabbed multiple times. For his actions there, he received a commendation from Westchester County and a Life Saving Award from the Village of Irvington. He was the first on the scene at River City Grille in April 2018, when the sous-chef was murdered by another employee. He also landed the village’s largest ever marijuana seizure (back when it was illegal) in December, 2017.

Advertisement
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry

Even after his diagnosis, Dave Walsh stayed on the job, until the effects of the disease and its treatment forced him to retire last January with the rank of Detective. He leaves his wife, Karina Lira, along with family, many friends in Irvington and in the department he served.

“On a personal note,” wrote Lieutenant Kevin Johnson, a spokesman for the department, “Dave was hands down the kindest cop I have ever met. I never knew him to get angry or carry a grudge. He and I shared a love of Irish music as well country music and went to many a concert together. The entire police department has suffered a loss of a great friend and colleague; there wasn’t a dry eye to be found in headquarters today. The Village has lost a son, a quintessential gentleman, Dave Walsh.”

There will be a wake at Dwyer and Michael’s Funeral Home in Tarrytown on Tuesday, July 12, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A funeral will take place at 10:00 a.m. at  Immaculate Conception Church in Irvington  on Wednesday, followed by the burial at St Raymond’s Church in the Bronx.

For more information, visit: https://www.dwyermichaelsfh.com/obituaries/David-Walsh-11/#!/Obituary

Advertisement
Coffey Funeral Home
THE HUDSON INDEPENDENT IS NOW A NONPROFIT. HERE’S WHAT THAT MEANS FOR YOU—AND US

THE HUDSON INDEPENDENT IS NOW A NONPROFIT. HERE’S WHAT THAT MEANS FOR YOU—AND US

July 6, 2022
By The Editors— Now in its seventeenth year of providing news coverage for and about the river towns of the...
Read More
Tarrytown Administrator to Lead Elmsford School District

Tarrytown Administrator to Lead Elmsford School District

July 8, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Tarrytown administrator is moving up to lead a neighboring school district. On July 6, the Elmsford...
Read More
Congressman Bowman Surveys Irvington, an Addition to His Revised District 16

Congressman Bowman Surveys Irvington, an Addition to His Revised District 16

July 7, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- When Jamaal Bowman ousted incumbent Eliot Engel as the Representative of New York’s 16thCongressional District in 2020,...
Read More
Together We Are Feeding Westchester

Together We Are Feeding Westchester

July 5, 2022
Hunger is right here in Westchester. It can be hard to imagine — so many people in need of food...
Read More
Westchester County Giving Free COVID Vaccines to Youngest Eligible Children

Westchester County Giving Free COVID Vaccines to Youngest Eligible Children

July 5, 2022
Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced Tuesday that the County Health Department is offering free pediatric Moderna COVID-19 vaccines this...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse Renovation To Begin Shortly

Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse Renovation To Begin Shortly

July 2, 2022
By Robert Kimmel-- Much needed repairs to Sleepy Hollow’s iconic lighthouse are set to begin soon after the July 4th...
Read More
Fourth of July Fireworks to Light Up Skies at Pierson Park

Fourth of July Fireworks to Light Up Skies at Pierson Park

July 2, 2022
Rivertown residents can have a blast on the Fourth of July without having to leave town. On Monday, July 4,...
Read More
Kevin J. Plunkett Named As Phelps Community Board Chair

Kevin J. Plunkett Named As Phelps Community Board Chair

July 1, 2022
The Phelps Hospital Community Board has elected Kevin J. Plunkett, of Tarrytown, as its new chair. In this role, Mr....
Read More
On a Course to Greatness

On a Course to Greatness

June 30, 2022
By Tom Pedulla— If determination matters – and it certainly does – look for Dobbs Ferry’s Jonathan Oakes to excel...
Read More
At Irvington’s Juneteenth Celebration, a Dedication of Sacred Ground

At Irvington’s Juneteenth Celebration, a Dedication of Sacred Ground

June 29, 2022
The third annual Juneteenth celebration in Irvington had a new dimension this year. In preparation for the installment of artist...
Read More
4 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
471 views
bookmark icon