Beloved Dobbs Ferry Children’s Librarian Dies

Cheryl B. Matthews, a longtime children’s librarian in the Dobbs Ferry Library, died January 23 at the Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. She was 69.

She was born May 9, 1950, in Niagara Falls, New York, to Duane and Rheta Murdoch Matthews. She grew up in Ransomville, New York, where her love of books and libraries began at a young age. She spent countless hours in her small-town library and knew from a young age that she wanted to be a librarian when she grew up. She was also active in Girl Scouts and her local church. She graduated from Wilson Central High School in 1968 and received her Master of Library Science degree from the State University of New York at Albany in 1973. She began working at the Dobbs Ferry Library that same year, and for the next 46½ years she served that community as its children’s librarian. She instilled a love of books and reading in multiple generations of people and mentored a number of individuals into a profession that she loved.

She was a professional storyteller as well, entertaining children and adults alike at area fairs, story hours, and the parties of her family and friends. She loved Mickey Mouse, books, her beloved cats, and every child she ever met. But of most importance to her were her family and her friends, whom she loved dearly.

A memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on February 15 at the Dobbs Ferry Library.

Memorial donations may be made in Cheryl’s name to the Dobbs Ferry Library, 55 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, New York 10522, or to the Humane Society of Westchester at New Rochelle, 70 Portman Road, New Rochelle, New York 10801.