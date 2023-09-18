September 18, 2023
Teen Events at Warner Library
Come hang with your friends! Visit our new Website Calendar: https://warnerlib.librarycalendar.com/ for current and future events Teen Game Night Thursday,...Read More
Bee’s Knees
September 18, 2023
BEE'S KNEES: At the joint between etymology and entomology By Krista Madsen– In the interest of being open to what the universe...Read More
Warning To Voters: Real Election Workers Don’t Make House Calls
September 16, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- They show up on your doorstep, asking about your voter registration status. If you have recently moved...Read More
Applications for Affordable Apartments in Tarrytown Being Accepted
September 14, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Applications are currently being accepted for 100 affordable rental apartments on the former property of the Family...Read More
Masters Senior Chosen for National Debate Team
September 12, 2023
By Aurora Horn-- Talk about multitalented! Alexa Murphy, Sleepy Hollow resident and current senior at The Masters School, in addition...Read More
The Terrible Ties Between Guns and Suicide
September 11, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- Adriana Pentz thinks about and talks about her brother Luc a lot—not just because Luc passed away,...Read More
Presence vs. Pumpkin Spice
September 11, 2023
PRESENCE VS. PUMPKIN SPICE: How do we stay in the moment if we can't even stick to a season? By Krista Madsen–...Read More
Lighthouse Swimmers Raise the Stakes in Charity Event
September 10, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- A parade of thunderstorms over the previous two days had organizers of the second annual Lighthouse Swim...Read More
Solemn 9/11 Memorial Ceremony Held at Patriots Park
September 10, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow fire departments held a solemn memorial ceremony at Patriots Park Sunday morning...Read More
Southbound Bridge Is Open Again
September 9, 2023
TRAVEL ADVISORY: SOUTHBOUND THRUWAY (I-87/I-287) IN ROCKLAND COUNTY HAS REOPENED FOLLOWING EMERGENCY BRIDGE REPAIRS All Southbound Lanes South of Exit...Read More
