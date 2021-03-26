Beekman Ale House: A Welcoming New Spot to Drink and Dine in Sleepy Hollow

March 26, 2021

By Linda Viertel

As spring approaches, restaurants and bars are beginning to come alive, albeit cautiously. But the real “canary in the coal mine” might be the arrival of new dining and drinking venues – a harbinger of the new normal life coming soon. Beekman Ale House on Sleepy Hollow’s main avenue, having just opened, brings vitality and conviviality to The Huddle site, long since closed.

Patrick and Luke Sheeran, veterans of the hospitality management business in Manhattan, discovered the vacant location and decided to transfer their style of bar/restaurant to a village they quickly fell in love with.

Having grown up in Fairfield, Connecticut, Sleepy Hollow reminded them of their childhood home with its Main Street atmosphere and congeniality. Third-generation bar and restaurant owners, they managed their father’s Manhattan venue, Dave’s Tavern in Hell’s Kitchen, a storied bar that opened in 1973. After it moved to its recent location in 1999, the brothers began helping their father. But, when he passed away last March, they closed Dave’s Tavern and began a search to find a place where they could do what they love most: bring people together with “good food, good drink and good times,” as Patrick says.

Renovating The Huddle space took approximately 4 to 5 months, and they did it themselves, adding all new equipment. Fresh pizza, made in the their double-deck oven with home-made dough given the right treatment – cold over-night fermentation – has been perfected to have a classic Neopolitan taste and crunch. House-made sauce helps. And any salad – House, Caesar or the Beekman Chopt (a mélange of mixed greens, baby kale, chicken cutlet, crumbled blue cheese, bacon black olives, banana peppers, cherry tomatoes and red onions- whew!), can be served on top of your pizza. Five various red and white pies can be augmented with 15 different additional toppings of your choice.

Appetizers include meatballs, mozzarella triangles, garlic knots or a choice of wings (Buffalo, BBQ or Nashville Hot). Brunch is now served and includes novel pizza offerings: the SEC (sauce, sausage, egg and cheese), the BEC (bacon, egg, and cheese) or Eggs in Purgatory (house-made marinara, two eggs, parmesan, and parsley served in a cast iron skillet with two garlic knots.) No brunch would be complete without a mid-day cocktail, so the Sheerans offer not only the classic mimosa but their own Manmosa a heady concoction of Blue Moon, Stoli-O and Proseco.

Twenty beers are on tap, everything from the basics such as Blue Moon, Brooklyn Lager, Stella, Bud Lite, Michelob and Guinness to Alexandr, a Schilling Czech Pilsner, Nitro Mil Stout, Eastern Standard (from Peekskill), Sip of Sunshine, The Substance (from Maine, Bissell Brothers) and many more. If you are looking for premier ales and IPA’s, a knowledgeable bartender, and are eager to dive into a remarkable collection of beers, Beekman Ale House will keep you happily occupied.

For those who wish a cocktail, try the Elder Flower Spritz or a classic Dark and Stormy, but multiple tequilas, wines and whiskeys await customers at the bar, so you can have your choice of any made to order cocktail. Patrick is the bartender; Luke is in the kitchen most of the time – it’s still a family operation even without their dad. Of course, all medical protocols are followed, allowing only 50% capacity for health safety. Though Beekman Ale House just opened on March 13th, the Old Huddle space is fast becoming Sleepy Hollow’s hopping new location for fresh food and cold beer. Sounds just right for the summer months ahead.

If You Go:

92 Beekman Avenue

Sleepy Hollow

(845)827-3505

beekmanalehouse.com

Current Hours:

Open 7 days a week: 12 p.m. to 11p.m.

Kitchen is open until closing time.

Share the News!







