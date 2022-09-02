Beefed Up Offensive Line Gives Sleepy Hollow High Hopes

September 1, 2022

By Tom Pedulla—

A renewed emphasis on strength and conditioning, combined with the emergence of a precocious freshman with game-changing moves, provides hope that Sleepy Hollow football is finally headed in the right direction.

As part of his commitment to turning around the long-suffering program, Athletic Director Michael Arias hired Enrique Rosario as strength coach. Players quickly bought in.

“The biggest thing in any game is your line. Our line is bigger and stronger than it was a year ago,” said second-year coach Jerry Flora. “I felt at times last year we got pushed around. We were losing the battles up front and, unfortunately, when you lose the battles up front, you probably lose the game.”

The Horsemen, after finishing 2-7, are convinced they will not get manhandled around again. “Our line got a lot stronger this offseason. This is the best line I’ve been part of in this program,” said senior captain Aidan McGuigan, a tight end and middle linebacker.

Right guard Damon Fedor, a junior who has started since he was a freshman, returns as an All-League performer. Left tackle Jimmy Ozoria, right tackle Kyle Gianni, center Jerry Amay and left guard Tyler Valenti comprise the offensive line. Eric Vandervort and Jonathan Gonzalez provide much-needed depth.

The unit is critical to the success of the run-heavy triple option that will be operated by senior quarterback Tyler Mahood out of the shotgun. While an injury to the starter forced Mahood into service much earlier than expected last year and put him in a difficult position, he should reap the rewards of those growing pains.

“After having that experience last year, I have a lot more confidence going into this year,” said Mahood, adding, “The offense, when it is run correctly, is virtually unstoppable. It really takes all 11 guys to run it properly. If everybody does his job, it shakes out well.”

If blocks are executed properly, it could make Brayden Richardson one dangerous 5-11, 180-pound freshman. After excelling at the modified level, Richardson appears to have all of the ingredients to make an immediate impact as he advances to varsity.

“He has galvanized a lot of younger players,” Flora said. “He’s a dynamic player. He’ll make us a better team.”

Flora is emphasizing the need for wide receivers McGuigan and Dylan Gonzalez and slot man Vinny Federici to block well by telling them, “If you want the rock, you’ve got to block.” Mahood will be asked to pass just often enough to keep defenses off balance.

Inside linebacker Wibel Maria, cornerback Chris Rodriguez and safeties Angel Maria and Carver Lis are among those looking to assert themselves on defense.

Flora will outline the same three goals for each game – play hard-nosed defense, control the clock by running effectively and finish plus-two in the critical turnover category, meaning the Horsemen create two more turnovers than they surrender.

“We have a tougher schedule than in the past,” noted senior captain Wibel Maria, “but we’re up for the challenge.”

Gonzalez, also a senior captain, sees a team that is coming together on and off the field. “We’re working hard. I trust my guys and I’m ready to go to battle with these guys,” he said. “We’ve been building a chemistry. We’re close together.”

Flora has a resume long on college experience. He is taking a long-term approach toward the program. “I think this is a three- to five-year build,” he said. “Hopefully, by year five you have enough kids who have bought in and now you’re competing for a sectional title.”