Community News Bee-Line Buses Go Maskless Published 1 day ago • Bookmarks: 15 Throughout the summer months, the Bee-line is free September 7, 2022 Riding for free, which was in effect until Labor Day, September 5th, is no longer available on Westchester's Bee-Line bus service, but now there is some consolation for paying passengers who no longer have to wear COVID-protecting masks. The mask removal policy on all public transportation is state-wide, by edict of Governor Cathy Hochul, but that doesn't mean those who want to wear a mask in tight quarters can't. "As always, those who feel more comfortable wearing a mask should do so," said County Executive George Latimer, "but that is a choice not a mandate." Read or leave a comment on this story... Irvington News Rivertowns Sports Irvington Bulldogs Feel They're Headed in the Right Direction September 8, 2022 By Tom Pedulla-- Second year coach Jeff Michael appears to have Irvington football headed in the right direction. Enthusiasm for... Read More Irvington News Irvington Board Abandons Plan to Acquire Strawberry Lane September 7, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Less than a month after voting to pursue acquisition of Strawberry Lane, which has long been a... Read More Rivertowns Sports Tarrytown News Hackley Alumnus Excited to Lead Football Program This Season September 7, 2022 by Tom Pedulla-- First year coach Joseph McDermott looks to bring stability to a Hackley football program that has endured... Read More Health News COVID Update: Vaccine Targeting New Variants Now Available September 7, 2022 To find nearby locations offering updated COVID-19 boosters, New York State residents can text to ZIP Code 438829, call 1-800-232-0233,... Read More Community News Bee-Line Buses Go Maskless September 7, 2022 Riding for free, which was in effect until Labor Day, September 5th, is no longer available on Westchester's Bee-Line bus... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Rivertowns Sports Dobbs Ferry Has Championship Aspirations on Gridiron September 7, 2022 By Tom Pedulla Hopes are high for another sectional championship at Dobbs Ferry, and with good reason. The Eagles feature... Read More Health News Art as a Therapist's Tool September 6, 2022 By Barrett Seaman--- Therapeutic Improvisation: How to Stop Winging It and Own It as a Therapist, Dr. Michael Alcee's new... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Irvington News School News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News COVID-19 Restrictions Relaxed as Students Return to Classroom September 5, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo-- When students and faculty return to the classroom in the rivertowns Tuesday, they'll notice many changes from... Read More Environmental News The White Roof, an Energy-Saving Choice September 5, 2022 By Rachel Tieger, TEAC Co-Chair For a couple of months, I had been seeing small pieces of asphalt shingle in... Read More Irvington News School News Sara Rust to Serve as Irvington High's Interim Assistant Principal September 2, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- At its September 6th meeting, the Irvington school district's board of education is expected to confirm the... Read More