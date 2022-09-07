Advertisement
Community News

Bee-Line Buses Go Maskless

Bee-line bus in Westchester
Throughout the summer months, the Bee-line is free
September 7, 2022

Riding for free, which was in effect until Labor Day, September 5th, is no longer available on Westchester’s Bee-Line bus service, but now there is some consolation for paying passengers who no longer have to wear COVID-protecting masks.

The mask removal policy on all public transportation is state-wide, by edict of Governor Cathy Hochul, but that doesn’t mean those who want to wear a mask in tight quarters can’t. “As always, those who feel more comfortable wearing a mask should do so,”  said County Executive George Latimer, “but that is a choice not a mandate.”

 

