Community News
Health News

Beating The Odds Against Pancreatic Cancer

Hundreds joined doctors and surviving patients in the Lustgarten Foundation Walk
June 8, 2025

As the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S., pancreatic cancer is a diagnosis no patient wants to hear. Certainly Robert Polito didn’t five years ago when doctors gave him the news. Yet so far. Polito has beaten the five-year odds, allowing him to participate in the 16th annual Lustgarten Foundation Westchester Walk for Pancreatic Research, held Sunday on the Grasslands Riad campus of Westchester Community College in Valhalla.

Flanked by his oncologist, Anna Komorowski, MD, regional director of the Northwell Cancer Institute in Westchester County, and Crystal Antoine-Pepeljugoski, MD, oncologist, Northwell Cancer Institute, Polito appeared happy and robust as he was joined by hundreds of other survivors, their friends, family and medical professionals to raise money for the ongoing fight against the disease.

Anna Komorowski, MD (left), regional director of the Northwell Cancer Institute, with her five-year pancreatic cancer surviving patient, Robert Polito and Crystal Antoine-Pepeljugoski, MD, oncologist, Northwell Cancer Institute. (Photo credit: Northwell Phelps Hospital)
