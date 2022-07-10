Bear And Her Cub Seen Roaming Around East Irvington

July 10, 2022

I received this e-mail from a constituent who had some concerns about bears roaming around E Irvington.

I’m sure people have already told you about the mother bear and her cub roaming around East Irvington, but today a neighbor told me it showed up in the back yard of the house on the top of our street. I’m concerned, because we walk little dogs there (and little kids play nearby too). Perhaps the bear and cub could be moved somewhere else, preferably Alaska 😊.

This is a presentation at a Town Board meeting two years ago from the NYS DEC

Paul Feiner

Greenburgh