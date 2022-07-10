Bear And Her Cub Seen Roaming Around East Irvington

By The Editors— Now in its seventeenth year of providing news coverage for and about the river towns of the...Read More
July 10, 2022
I received this e-mail from a constituent who had some concerns about bears roaming around E Irvington.
I’m sure people have already told you about the mother bear and her cub roaming around East Irvington, but today a neighbor told me it showed up in the back yard of the house on the top of our street. I’m concerned, because we walk little dogs there (and little kids play nearby too). Perhaps the bear and cub could be moved somewhere else, preferably Alaska 😊.
This is a presentation at a Town Board meeting two years ago from the NYS DEC
Paul Feiner
Greenburgh
County Weighs Bid for Disputed Pocantico Lake Property
July 10, 2022
By Jeff Wilson-- Members of Save Pocantico Lake (SPL), the grassroots organization vehemently opposed to the proposed construction of...Read More
Tarrytown Administrator to Lead Elmsford School District
July 8, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Tarrytown administrator is moving up to lead a neighboring school district. On July 6, the Elmsford...Read More
Congressman Bowman Surveys Irvington, an Addition to His Revised District 16
July 7, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- When Jamaal Bowman ousted incumbent Eliot Engel as the Representative of New York’s 16thCongressional District in 2020,...Read More
Together We Are Feeding Westchester
July 5, 2022
Hunger is right here in Westchester. It can be hard to imagine — so many people in need of food...Read More
Westchester County Giving Free COVID Vaccines to Youngest Eligible Children
July 5, 2022
Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced Tuesday that the County Health Department is offering free pediatric Moderna COVID-19 vaccines this...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse Renovation To Begin Shortly
July 2, 2022
By Robert Kimmel-- Much needed repairs to Sleepy Hollow’s iconic lighthouse are set to begin soon after the July 4th...Read More
Fourth of July Fireworks to Light Up Skies at Pierson Park
July 2, 2022
Rivertown residents can have a blast on the Fourth of July without having to leave town. On Monday, July 4,...Read More
Kevin J. Plunkett Named As Phelps Community Board Chair
July 1, 2022
The Phelps Hospital Community Board has elected Kevin J. Plunkett, of Tarrytown, as its new chair. In this role, Mr....Read More
On a Course to Greatness
June 30, 2022
By Tom Pedulla— If determination matters – and it certainly does – look for Dobbs Ferry’s Jonathan Oakes to excel...Read More
