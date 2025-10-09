Support our Sponsors
Environmental News
Tarrytown News

Battery Energy Storage System in Tarrytown Approved

October 9, 2025

120 White Plains Road in Tarrytown.
October 9, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

A Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) that was vehemently opposed by local fire officials was recently approved by the Tarrytown Planning Board.

The Planning Board’s Sept. 25 blessing of the project at 120 White Plains Road followed the Village Board of Trustees’ unanimous vote on July 21 for a zoning law change to allow Battery Energy Storage Systems.

At that July meeting, Clean Energy Action Coalition (CEAC) Program Director Ron Kamen said the Catalyze Tarrytown project and zoning law amendment would help secure clean energy for Tarrytown’s residents and businesses.

“It helps reduce energy costs, improves grid reliability and resilience, and makes the village a leader in our clean energy future,” Kamen said. “Let us work together to bring safe, sustainable, cost-effective energy solutions to our community and be part of the solution.”

During several public hearings in June, Tarrytown Fire Chiefs Raymond Tuohy and Patrick Derivan urged the Board of Trustees not to amend the village’s Zoning Code that allowed Catalyze to move forward with its Tesla megapack energy grid.

“This is going to be an environmental nightmare. There’s a lot of unknowns with this,” Derivan said. “There’s more hazards than what will be benefits to the village. It’s bad stuff. To put it in that area of town is not the right thing to do.”

Two BESS grids are already up and running in Hawthorne and Yorktown Heights, while others are proposed in Valhalla, Chappaqua (two) and Mount Vernon.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sixty-Plus Years Later, A Dobbs Ferry High School Class Marks A Lifetime’s Of Memories

Sixty-Plus Years Later, A Dobbs Ferry High School Class Marks A Lifetime’s Of Memories

October 8, 2025
By Sue Treiman-- The year that John Glenn first orbited earth, the Rolling Stones formed their historic band and the...
Read More
Phelps Hospital’s New Refuge

Phelps Hospital’s New Refuge

October 8, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- In a small pocket of land nestled beneath Phelps Hospital’s main building is a small oasis with...
Read More
A Desire To Excel Pays Off

A Desire To Excel Pays Off

October 6, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--  The hard work of Dobbs Ferry senior Anthony Ficarrotta paid off when he committed to play basketball...
Read More
Brains!

Brains!

October 5, 2025
BRAINS! Going Presi-mental in a two-part series By Krista Madsen OUT, DAMNED SPOT! This is going to be gross. When you’re burning...
Read More
Going Toe-To-Toe With The Boys

Going Toe-To-Toe With The Boys

October 4, 2025
By Tom Pedulla-- Several teammates on the Dobbs Ferry football team for seventh and eighth graders tested Quinn Cronin by...
Read More
Halloween Happenings: The Full 2025 Rivertowns Schedule

Halloween Happenings: The Full 2025 Rivertowns Schedule

October 3, 2025
In the month leading up to Halloween, there are dozens of events, activities, entertainment and downright scary stuff going on....
Read More
Holtec Has No Imminent Plans to Restart Indian Point

Holtec Has No Imminent Plans to Restart Indian Point

September 30, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The company decommissioning the nuclear power plants at Indian Point is not planning to restart the facility...
Read More
Mercy University Recognized for Social Mobility

Mercy University Recognized for Social Mobility

September 30, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Mercy University has been named by U.S. News & World Report as a top performer on Social...
Read More
Annual Support-A-Walk for Breast and Ovarian Cancer Sunday

Annual Support-A-Walk for Breast and Ovarian Cancer Sunday

September 29, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- It’s been 31 years since Support-A-Walk was first held to provide support to individuals and family members...
Read More
