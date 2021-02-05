Dobbs Ferry News
Obituaries

Barbara Golio, 81

February 4, 2021

Barbara Golio, a longtime resident of Dobbs Ferry, died February 2. She was 81.

She was born April 5, 1939 in Yonkers, to Salvatore and Ruth (nee Clayton) Bentivenga. It is rumored that in her youth, she ran with the Yonkers MC and loved to ride Harley Davidsons. While raising her three children, she worked for Morgan Press for 25 years and babysat for Allison and Michael Cohen of Dobbs Ferry for many years.

Over the decades, she rescued and loved many cats. In particular, she saved her beloved Beejay from freezing to death. In her later years, you could find her relaxing on her porch with her dear friend, Karin McNicholas. The porch was known for being a must stop for all Halloween trick-or-treaters to get king size candy bars. She enjoyed the New York Yankees, tennis (U.S. Open), spending time with her grandsons and many grand-dogs, the Hallmark Channel, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang, and her large collection of gingerbread houses and people. Her home was decorated for Christmas all year round.

Her love of family and community embodies all that is wonderful about her adopted home of Dobbs Ferry.

She was predeceased by her husband Paul Golio Jr. in 1998, and her son Paul Golio III in 2016. Additionally, she was predeceased by her four brothers, Joseph, Leonard, Henry and James Bentivenga, as well as her sister, Fannie “Mick” Paese.

She is survived by her two daughters, Barbara Turchiano (Frank), Paula McCormick (Matt), sister Ruth Zizzo, her two grandsons Matthew and Nicholas McCormick, and by many nieces and nephews.

