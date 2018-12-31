BANG, BANG, THE BRIDGE IS GONE!

by Barrett Seaman –

Those who were betting from the outset of the New New York Bridge Project on a Bridge Over the River Kwai-type massive implosion of the old Tappan Zee Bridge will finally get a little bang for their buck. It will, however, be modest. Last week, the Federal Highway Administration gave final approval for the ”limited use of explosives” to take down the remaining east side trellis.

Tappan Zee Constructors spokesperson Laura Ware confirmed the plan, though without offering any specific date, other than sometime in January. “Through extensive engineering analysis, it has been determined that this is the safest method to proceed with lowering the span given its current state,” she said in an email response to an inquiry. “TZC has worked with local, state, and federal agencies to review the controlled demolition plans and subsequent operations to remove the steel from the Hudson River. Throughout the planning and execution of this operation, the safety of our workers and the traveling public is our top priority.”

Whatever preparatory work has been done with local, state and federal agencies did not include the Village of Tarrytown. Village Administrator Richard Slingerland allowed that he was unaware of the decision but added, “I’m in contact with them to try and arrange a conference call so they can update us.”

Keep your ears open in the weeks ahead.