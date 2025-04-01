Support our Sponsors
Bands Announced for Second Annual Sleepy Hollow Music Festival

Band of Horses will be one of the headline acts at this year's Sleepy Hollow Music Festival. (photo provided by Burns Patterson)
April 1, 2025

Tickets are on sale for the 2nd Annual Sleepy Hollow Music Festival, set for Saturday, June 7, on the Hudson River waterfront. The inaugural festival proved to be a massive hit, with a sun-splashed day at Sleepy Hollow’s Kingsland Point Park drawing more than 3,000 festival-goers who picnicked and danced long past sunset.

Organizers have raised the bar even further for the Second Annual edition, announcing a dynamic  line-up of bands featuring headliners Band of Horses, along with Jade Bird; Living Colour; Fantastic Cat; Carissa Johnson & The Cure Alls; Brighton Beat; Alex Cano; Christine Chanel; and more.  During the festival, Kingsland Point Park will come alive with two music stages, a dedicated kids zone, food trucks, craft vendors, beer gardens, and a VIP area.

Known for their soul-stirring lyrics and expansive, atmospheric sound, Band of Horses is renowned for electric live performances led by lead singer Ben Bridwell’s high-flying vocals. The Grammy-nominated band has earned a loyal following, which has only continued through release of their sixth album, Things Are Great.

The British singer and songwriter Jade Bird, 26, already has a decade’s worth of musical success behind her. With a style variously labeled pop, folk rock and Americana, Rolling Stone called her vocals “raw and robust,” as Bird won the award for International Breakthrough artist at the AIM Independent Music Awards in 2019. In 2024, Bird released her third EP, Burn the Hard Drive.

The multi-platinum, 2x Grammy winning band Living Colour first burst onto the music scene with their debut album Vivid and its hit single, “Cult of Personality.” The band hasn’t looked back since and continues to bring audiences around the world to their feet.

Rolling Stone called Fantastic Cat’s first album a “wildly satisfying collection of folk-rock, country, Americana, and good old rock & roll” and the band made their national television debut shortly afterwards on CBS Saturday Morning.  Fantastic Cat released their second LP, Now That’s What I Call Fantastic Cat, in 2024.

Additional crowd favorites at this year’s festival include Carissa Johnson and the Cure Alls; Brighton Beat; Alex Cano; Christine Chanel; School of Rock Briarcliff; Dan Zlotnick Band; and Shakeout. The closing band for the Regional Stage will be selected at “Rock the Riverbank” on May 3, at Horan’s Landing in Sleepy Hollow (rain date May 4) with the winning band selected to perform at the Sleepy Hollow Music Festival.

Kingsland Point Park itself is also a star of the festival, with its sweeping views of the Hudson River. The park is located within walking distance of two Metro-North Train stops – Tarrytown station and Philipse Manor station – offering easy access for attendees traveling from Grand Central Terminal in New York City. Tarrytown station also offers plentiful parking on a Saturday for festival goers who may arrive by car (parking fees apply).

Throughout the festival, the park will come alive with award-winning food and beverage options, including craft-beer highlighting local breweries, tastings from regional distilleries, a range of popular food trucks, and more. An expanded Kids Zone will include a Junior Jam Tent and Instrument Petting Zoo sponsored by the Briarcliff School of Rock and a “Toddler Town” sponsored by Kiddie Academy.

The Sleepy Hollow Music Festival is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Kingsland Point Park, on June 7. Tickets to the full-day festival are $65 starting with the band announcement date at noon on March 28, and are set to rise to $95 closer to the festival date. Up to two children 12 years-old and under can enter free with a ticket-holding adult. New for 2025, VIP Tickets are available at $150 per person, giving attendees access to expedited entry, a private bar, shade tent with seating, executive washroom and more. Tickets are limited and may sell-out in advance of the festival date. Tickets are available at: www.sleepyhollowmusicfestival.com.

 

