Ballet Hispánico is Coming to Tarrytown

September 17, 2022

For more than 50 years, Ballet Hispánico has been a symbol and projection of Latinx culture in the United States. Its founder, Tina Ramirez, is a National Medal of Arts recipient. Through its company, which will be performing at the Tarrytown Music Hall on October 1st, its School of Dance and through Community Arts Partnerships, Ballet Hispánico has carried Latinx art, culture and tradition into the larger American community, while it has provided a haven for Black and Brown youth.

Since 2009, the company has been led by Eduardo Vilaro, who brings a fresh energy to the tradition. Its New York City headquarters on West 89th Street houses a School of Dance and state-of-the-art dance studios for its programs and the arts community. From its grassroots origins as a dance school and community-based performing arts troupe, for fifty years Ballet Hispánico has stood as a catalyst for social change and is an exemplar of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The Tarrytown performance is for one night only. The curtain rises at 7:30pm. Tickets can be purchased online at: https://riverarts.org/event/riverarts-presents-ballet-hispanico/

