Community News
School News

Back To School: A Hudson Indy Series Starts Now

September 9, 2025

With students across the rivertowns now back in school, The Hudson Independent is launching a series of stories about the state of education, both public and private, in our villages. There’s a lot going on in the five public school districts and two private schools that fall within our readership area: implementation of the new statewide “bell-to-bell” ban on cell phones and other smart devices that have become almost physical extensions of young people; new construction projects; questions about funding from state and federal grants to build and renovate and in a couple of cases light up new athletic fields; new pressures from Washington on policies—especially Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs, and intriguing applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the classroom. And then there are the student athletes looking to win championships and beat archrivals.

The Indy plans to explore these themes in a series of stories that will collectively shine a light on the state of education in our communities. Readers will be able to identify these stories by the graphic shown at the top of this introductory story. Starting this coming week, readers will find a new article every few days throughout September and into October. We hope it will be a true learning experience.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sleepy Hollow High Students Join National Walkout To Protest Gun Violence

September 9, 2025
The movement against gun violence in schools was rudely re-awakened on August 27th with the death by gun of two...
Read More
Back To School: A Hudson Indy Series Starts Now

September 9, 2025
With students across the rivertowns now back in school, The Hudson Independent is launching a series of stories about the...
Read More
The Bell-To-Bell School Cell Phone Ban Is Here. How’s It Going?

September 9, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- When Governor Hochul signed the statewide ban on use of cell phones in public schools last June,...
Read More
Sinkhole Causes Parkway Closure in Hastings

September 8, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A portion of the Saw Mill Parkway in Hastings-on-Hudson was closed Sunday evening when a large sinkhole...
Read More
Death by Selfie

September 8, 2025
DEATH BY SELFIE: The falls of Kaaterskill By Krista Madsen Ascending the steep stairs along the Kaaterskill waterfall with an infant in...
Read More
Multi-Chamber Mixer Held in Dobbs Ferry

September 6, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- More than 200 guests gathered at HudCo in Dobbs Ferry last month for Big Ideas and Little...
Read More
Alien Upgrade

September 3, 2025
ALIEN UPGRADE: Beam up your homemakers! By Krista Madsen I’m a homemaker, and I don’t mean a housewife (I was terrible at...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow’s Coffey Earns Westchester Sports Hall of Fame Honor

September 1, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- She is an Olympic gold medalist and one of the top players in the National Women’s Soccer...
Read More
On the Face of Things

September 1, 2025
ON THE FACE OF THINGS: Life is a pattern and the pattern creeps By Krista Madsen I see dead people. But it’s...
Read More
A Trove of Kingsland Treasure Returns To Sleepy Hollow

August 31, 2025
By Jeff Wilson-- On August 27, thanks to a chance encounter, the Historical Society of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown acquired...
Read More
