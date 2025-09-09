Back To School: A Hudson Indy Series Starts Now

September 9, 2025

With students across the rivertowns now back in school, The Hudson Independent is launching a series of stories about the state of education, both public and private, in our villages. There’s a lot going on in the five public school districts and two private schools that fall within our readership area: implementation of the new statewide “bell-to-bell” ban on cell phones and other smart devices that have become almost physical extensions of young people; new construction projects; questions about funding from state and federal grants to build and renovate and in a couple of cases light up new athletic fields; new pressures from Washington on policies—especially Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs, and intriguing applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the classroom. And then there are the student athletes looking to win championships and beat archrivals.

The Indy plans to explore these themes in a series of stories that will collectively shine a light on the state of education in our communities. Readers will be able to identify these stories by the graphic shown at the top of this introductory story. Starting this coming week, readers will find a new article every few days throughout September and into October. We hope it will be a true learning experience.