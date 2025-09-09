Community NewsSchool News Back To School: A Hudson Indy Series Starts Now Published 3 hours ago3h ago • Bookmarks: 6 September 9, 2025 With students across the rivertowns now back in school, The Hudson Independent is launching a series of stories about the state of education, both public and private, in our villages. There’s a lot going on in the five public school districts and two private schools that fall within our readership area: implementation of the new statewide “bell-to-bell” ban on cell phones and other smart devices that have become almost physical extensions of young people; new construction projects; questions about funding from state and federal grants to build and renovate and in a couple of cases light up new athletic fields; new pressures from Washington on policies—especially Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs, and intriguing applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the classroom. And then there are the student athletes looking to win championships and beat archrivals. The Indy plans to explore these themes in a series of stories that will collectively shine a light on the state of education in our communities. Readers will be able to identify these stories by the graphic shown at the top of this introductory story. Starting this coming week, readers will find a new article every few days throughout September and into October. We hope it will be a true learning experience. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Community News Sleepy Hollow High Students Join National Walkout To Protest Gun Violence September 9, 2025 The movement against gun violence in schools was rudely re-awakened on August 27th with the death by gun of two... Read More Community NewsSchool News Back To School: A Hudson Indy Series Starts Now September 9, 2025 With students across the rivertowns now back in school, The Hudson Independent is launching a series of stories about the... Read More Community News The Bell-To-Bell School Cell Phone Ban Is Here. How’s It Going? September 9, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- When Governor Hochul signed the statewide ban on use of cell phones in public schools last June,... Read More Hastings-on-HudsonTop News Sinkhole Causes Parkway Closure in Hastings September 8, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- A portion of the Saw Mill Parkway in Hastings-on-Hudson was closed Sunday evening when a large sinkhole... Read More Lifestyles Death by Selfie September 8, 2025 DEATH BY SELFIE: The falls of Kaaterskill By Krista Madsen Ascending the steep stairs along the Kaaterskill waterfall with an infant in... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry News Multi-Chamber Mixer Held in Dobbs Ferry September 6, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- More than 200 guests gathered at HudCo in Dobbs Ferry last month for Big Ideas and Little... Read More Lifestyles Alien Upgrade September 3, 2025 ALIEN UPGRADE: Beam up your homemakers! By Krista Madsen I’m a homemaker, and I don’t mean a housewife (I was terrible at... Read More Rivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow NewsTop News Sleepy Hollow’s Coffey Earns Westchester Sports Hall of Fame Honor September 1, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- She is an Olympic gold medalist and one of the top players in the National Women’s Soccer... Read More Lifestyles On the Face of Things September 1, 2025 ON THE FACE OF THINGS: Life is a pattern and the pattern creeps By Krista Madsen I see dead people. But it’s... Read More Historic RivertownsSleepy Hollow News A Trove of Kingsland Treasure Returns To Sleepy Hollow August 31, 2025 By Jeff Wilson-- On August 27, thanks to a chance encounter, the Historical Society of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown acquired... Read More 6 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint