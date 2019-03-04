Irvington Theater to Present Award-Winning Documentary “Minding the Gap” on March 15, and As iFF International Short Film Festival on March 30

As iFF everything can’t change in the blink of an eye, the All Shorts Irvington Film Festival (As iFF) will screen its ninth international film event on Saturday, March 30 at Irvington Town Hall Theater (ITHT) followed by a festive after-party for all ticket-holders and filmmakers. The program, “In the Blink of an Eye,” presents short films that capture moving snapshots in time: from life-changing decisions made at the spur of the moment, to playful bursts of humor and joy.

Official selections are chosen from hundreds of submissions by filmmakers around the world. Some have won prizes at other international film festivals; others are premieres that will be seen on the big screen for the first time at As iFF. The March 30 festival includes shorts from England, France, Germany, Iran, Portugal, Spain, and the United States.

Judged and curated by a jury of film professionals, the program consists of narrative live action, animated, and documentary shorts two to 16 minutes long. Presented in two sets with a short intermission in between, audience members vote for their favorite at the end of the evening. Jury prizes are awarded in a variety of categories by As iFF’s Advisory Board (comprising highly-acclaimed film editors, animators, writers, actors, directors, and producers).

Since its 2015 debut, As iFF has gained a worldwide following; filmmakers often travel from abroad to attend each one-night-only, sold-out event in the majestic, 430-seat, historic theater overlooking the Hudson River. The selection process has grown increasingly competitive, and As iFF is now recognized globally as a sought-after festival by renowned and up-and-coming filmmakers.

As iFF is sponsored by ITHT Arts Champion, Pamela Eskind, Real Estate Associate Broker (William Raveis Legends Realty Group). Supporting sponsors include Lockard & Wechsler Direct, Houlihan Lawrence, and Bridge Street Properties.

ITHT also offers feature-length films throughout the season, such as an exclusive screening on Friday, March 15 of the Oscar-nominated documentary, Minding the Gap (which won almost every festival award including the Special Jury Award at Sundance). The film follows three young men who bond together to escape volatile families in their Rust Belt hometown. Facing adult responsibilities, unexpected revelations threaten their decade-long friendship. Following the screening will be a Q&A with Justine Nagan, the film’s executive producer (also the executive director of the PBS documentary series POV) and Beverly Chase, the supervising producer of award-winning HBO series, VICE.

Advance online ticketing for film events is recommended by visiting: www.irvingtontheater.com.