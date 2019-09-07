Award-Winning Armonk Outdoor Art Show Returns September 21-22

The 58th Annual Armonk Outdoor Art Show (AOAS) will feature 185 juried artists from 26 states and three countries (including 32 new artists) on Saturday and Sunday, September 21 and 22. Located at 205 Business Park Drive in Armonk, AOAS is ranked the #2 Fine Art and Design Show in the Nation by Sunshine Artist, a premiere art and craft show publication, and is the only top-ranked show in the Northeast.

A must-see event for thousands of discerning art lovers from the Hudson Valley and NYC metro area,” Executive Director Anne Curran explained, “It’s also a fun experience for the whole family — with free kids activities, collaborative arts projects, great food vendors, wine, and craft beer. So, come for the art and stay for the fun.”

Art spanning every medium and price point includes painting, printmaking, drawing, pastels, mixed mediums, sculpture, photography, digital and wearable art, and fine crafts.

Free personal consultants, trained in fine art and interior design, assist visitors selecting art that best fits their taste and décor. Patrons can engage directly with artists and learn about their techniques and inspiration.

Net proceeds from the non-profit show benefit North Castle Public Library, providing funding for community programming, new technology, and facility upgrades. AOAS is produced with support from over 200 volunteers.

Offering art and entertainment for children ages 1-5 (with adult supervision) and interactive programs for kids 5-12 (sponsored by The Harvey School in Katonah and Emerald Tree and Shrub Care), an alliance of Westchester arts organizations (including Neuberger Museum of Art, Clay Art Center, and The Rye Arts Center) provides free activities for all ages.

AOAS attracts 8,000-10,000 visitors annually from the tri-state area. Near downtown Armonk, with restaurants and shops just minutes away, the show creates a world all its own amid a picturesque, tree-lined park with shaded areas to enjoy food and drink.

South Florida native Jennifer Ardolino, whose award-winning work is influenced by the rich palette of the tropics, has exhibited at AOAS for six years. Ardolino characterized AOAS as “a hidden gem in a field surrounded by trees.”

Nnamdi Okonkwo was born in Eastern Nigeria (where he earned a painting degree); yet his 6’9” height and basketball abilities prompted his recruitment to Brigham Young University Hawaii where he received his BFA in sculpture, followed by an MFA from BYU Provo. Now a full-time artist in Fayetteville, Georgia, Okonkwo’s work depicts simple shapes and fluid lines transcending traditional and literal representations of the human form. “Also present in my sculpture is the veneration of womanhood,” he explained. “I am captivated by women’s noble characteristics — including empathy, resilience, dignity, and strength.”

Michael Patterson graduated from SUNY Purchase with honors in painting, printing, and sculpture. An AOAS exhibitor for over 25 years, he explained, “Drawing sharpens the skill of seeing, and starts the work’s abstraction right away. I then apply more colors, light, and shadows like musical notes to create visual harmonies and excitement in my paintings.” Patterson advocates AOAS’s community support, comprising over 200 volunteers, for North Castle Public Library.

Mixed media artist Natalya Khorover Aikens, who stitches her work by hand and machine, said, “My needle is my paintbrush.” Aikens uses recycled and repurposed materials including vintage lace, plastic sheeting, and candy wrappers, layered and collaged. AOAS “attracts sophisticated buyers,” she said, “and is a validating, rewarding experience for artists.”

Armonk native Evan Lorberbaum said, “My experience as an artist is similar to how we all navigate through our own lives. As I add and subtract layers of paint over one another, while scraping through the surface to unmask hidden perspectives, a certain feeling of welcomed unfamiliarity takes over. I am able to embrace this freedom while making the most of the unexpected.”

AOAS offers free on-site (including senior/handicapped) parking. General admission is $14 (seniors $12), and free for kids under 18. For information (and a $2-off coupon), visit www.armonkoutdoorartshow.org.