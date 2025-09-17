Support our Sponsors
  • Back to school advertising at The Hudson Independent
  • You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Community News
Lifestyles
Sleepy Hollow News

Autumn Is Here—And With It Halloween-Hungry Hordes

A scene from the 2023 Tarrytown Halloween Parade
September 17, 2025

By Barrett Seaman–

Looking back over his 17 years working for Sleepy Hollow, Village Administrator Anthony Giaccio recalls a simpler time when the fall hayride was “something out of the high school,” when Historic Hudson Valley put on a modest “Legends” program and tours of the historic cemetery were “nothing like they are now.”

Speaking to the Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns at a recent luncheon meeting at J.P. Doyle’s on Beekman Avenue, Giaccio allowed, “We’re kind of a victim of our own success.”

Support our Sponsors
  • Gym Cats - Westchester Ninja Cats program
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York

The two adjacent villages, with a combined population of just under 22,000, are on the threshold of another fall tourist season that will strain services—especially police and fire, close roads—including Broadway, but fatten the coffers of local businesses. Officials in both villages have joined forces to prepare for what is a generally welcomed onslaught but one that requires their full attention in the weeks and months ahead.

Especially since the COVID-19 pandemic subsided, the traditional public celebrations, like Tarrytown’s Halloween Parade and Sleepy Hollow’s annual street fair, have rebounded and grown ”exponentially,” he said. The Tarrytown Halloween Parade two years ago drew somewhere between 15,000 and 20,000, forcing those who came by car to park as far away as Wilson Park and the Tarrytown Lakes. Last year’s street fair on Beekman Avenue was so jam-packed with vendors and visitors that ambulance drivers realized that if something happened, they would be unable to help.

The Sleepy Hollow annual street fair clogs up Beekman Avenue–to the detriment of emergency services

Caught off guard, the two villages subsequently mapped out plans to close off streets and re-route traffic, find new places to park cars, encourage people from out of town to take public transportation and provide shuttle buses from Tarrytown’s Metro North station. Last year, Tarrytown recruited Stantec, an engineering and logistical consulting firm, to devise a traffic control plan. This year, Project Mover bike rental stations were added, adding yet another source of relief.

Communication is key. The two villages have been distributing flyers and putting out press releases, encouraging visitors to leave their cars at home or park them at another Metro North station. Special provisions have been made for local hotels, which are booked solidly for the season, to provide a tourist bus to and from the village centers.

The planning and communications strategy had an effect last year—notably on train use. Tarrytown Village Administrator Rich Slingerland recalls that after last year’s Halloween Parade, “I have never seen the Metro North platform so packed.”

Spreading the word on what streets will be closed when at this weekend’s Fire Parade

The trick is to satisfy public interest in and enjoyment of the many events that fill the fall calendar going forward while protecting the thousands of people who flock to the villages, to support local businesses–and keep traffic flowing. “I would guess that over six weeks, a minimum of 100,000 people come,” Giaccio told the Rotary Club luncheon. “If they each spent $50 (probably a low number), on estimate that’s half a million dollars.”

The string of events has already started, with the Lyndhurst Crafts Fair, a village-wide tag sale in Tarrytown  and the Alzheimer’s Bridge Lighting party at Sleepy Hollow‘s Horan’s Landing last weekend. But the big, traffic-snarling extravaganzas are still ahead. The Fireman’s Parade of vehicles from more than 20 regional volunteer fire departments takes place on Saturday, September 20, closing off Broadway from 303 South Broadway all the way to Main Street Tarrytown from 2:30 until 4:00pm with additional diversions and parking restrictions. The next day, Sleepy Hollow’s Street Fair will have Beekman Avenue bursting at the seams from 10:00am until 4:00pm. For specific advice on how to get there—or avoid getting stuck there, visit the two village web sites, https://www.tarrytownny.gov/ and https://www.sleepyhollowny.gov/.

Here’s the schedule, with asterisks (*) marking the most challenging events::

In Tarrytown:

September 20…Fire Parade *

Oct. 4…Scarecrow making

Oct. 14…Window painting

Oct. 17…Trunk or treat along with movie night

Oct. 25 Halloween Parade *

Nov. 23…Turkey Trot

Dec. 5…Holiday Market and Tree Lighting *

Dec. 13…Winter Stroll

In Sleepy Hollow:

Sept. 27… Oktoberfest 1:00-5:00pm Kingsland Point Park *

Oct. 5…Make a Wish “Walk for Wishes” 9:00am-2:00pm  Kingsland Point Park

Oct. 12…SUP Witches Noon-4:00pm Kingsland Point Park *

Oct. 17 and 18 …Haunted Hayride and Block Party 5:00pm to 11:00pm on Beekman Avenue

Oct.24…Food Truck Friday 5:00-9:00pm Sleepy Hollow Riverwalk

Oct. 25…Rivertown Runners 10K 9:00am-start on Beekman Avenue

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Christian Nursery School in Dobbs Ferry
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
Autumn Is Here—And With It Halloween-Hungry Hordes

Autumn Is Here—And With It Halloween-Hungry Hordes

September 17, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- Looking back over his 17 years working for Sleepy Hollow, Village Administrator Anthony Giaccio recalls a simpler...
Read More
Phelps Hospital Appoints New Medical Director of Hematology and Medical Oncology

Phelps Hospital Appoints New Medical Director of Hematology and Medical Oncology

September 16, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Northwell’s Phelps Hospital has appointed Keyur B. Thakar, MD, MPH, as medical director of hematology and medical...
Read More
The Rewards—And Risks—Of Using AI In The Classroom

The Rewards—And Risks—Of Using AI In The Classroom

September 16, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker-- Many of us lacking experience with Artificial Intelligence (AI) find it unnerving. There is the prospect that...
Read More
Harmful Algal Bloom Moves Inexorably Down The Hudson

Harmful Algal Bloom Moves Inexorably Down The Hudson

September 16, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker-- A Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) observed in the Hudson River in recent days has been expanding.  Satellite...
Read More
Fifty And Out: Irvington’s Gina Maher Announces Her Retirement

Fifty And Out: Irvington’s Gina Maher Announces Her Retirement

September 15, 2025
  This story has been updated By Tom Pedulla-- Irvington closed an extraordinary era in its history with the announcement...
Read More
Over 100 Swimmers Ply The Hudson For Feeding Westchester

Over 100 Swimmers Ply The Hudson For Feeding Westchester

September 14, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— The swimmers, 113 in number by the time they hit the water, were not yet in sight...
Read More
Local Villages Mark 24th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks

Local Villages Mark 24th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks

September 12, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo Local villages held separate ceremonies Thursday to mark the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist...
Read More
Hastings’ Juan Delgado: Finding Joy at the Intersection of Cuisine and Couture

Hastings’ Juan Delgado: Finding Joy at the Intersection of Cuisine and Couture

September 12, 2025
By Sue Treiman-- If you’ve ever wondered whether hospitality and haute couture can happily coexist, Juan Delgado has the answer....
Read More
Lawler Introduces Legislation to Make Sept. 11 Federal Holiday

Lawler Introduces Legislation to Make Sept. 11 Federal Holiday

September 11, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo On the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, Congressman Mike...
Read More
Horseman Family Saturdays Break Through The Dark Clouds Of Funding Uncertainty

Horseman Family Saturdays Break Through The Dark Clouds Of Funding Uncertainty

September 10, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker— For a while this summer, it looked like the Horseman Family Saturdays program would lose its funding....
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon