Arts & Entertainment

Author Visit @ Warner Library

Bookmarks: 5

Warner Library at 121 North Broadway in Tarrytown
June 16, 2022

Saturday, June 25 at 2 PM
(Room C on the 3d floor of the Library)
The History of Westchester County Airport
with author Kent Patterson
Local author Kent Patterson will discuss the growth of the airport plus the history of other airplane landing areas

Kent Patterson has published two books for the Images of America series: “Westchester County Airport” and “Rails Around Westchester County”. Both books are available to borrow through the Westchester Library System.Kent grew up in Dobbs Ferry and now lives in Yorktown. He is a retired Metro-North manager, transportation enthusiast, historian, artist, photographer, and a HPN (the airport name) passenger since 1980.

Westchester County Airport was built during World War II in 1942 as a home to an Air National Guard unit to protect New York City and Rye Lake, part of the city’s water supply system. The first scheduled passenger flights began in late 1949.

Masks are optional for fully vaccinated patrons.
Social distancing must be maintained at all times.
Also, the room may be cold, dress warmly.
Her

