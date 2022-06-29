Advertisement
  • Abbott House
  • Schindler Cleaning Companies
Irvington News

At Irvington’s Juneteenth Celebration, a Dedication of Sacred Ground

Throngs celebrated Ivington's third annual Juneteenth
June 29, 2022

The third annual Juneteenth celebration in Irvington had a new dimension this year. In preparation for the installment of artist Vinnie Bagwell’s statue commemorating the 14 identified enslaved Africans who toiled and died in the village in the 18th and 19th centuries, organizers added a children’s art exhibit, more drummers, dancers and Jamaican food, a gospel choir and a parade down Main Street to the future site of the statue nearby the current statue of Rip Van Winkle between the Main Street School and Village Hall.

A rendering of Vinnie Bagwell’s commemorative statue

Bagwell is in the process of creating a replication of a young African girl, and while the work is not yet complete, there was a groundbreaking ceremony at its future site.

The Reverend Dr. Frozine Reece-Smith led members of the Calvary Baptist Church Gospel Choir, including a rousing rendition of “If I Had a Hammer.”

Advertisement
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • Advertise in The Hudson Independent - Westchester Rivertown's community news
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
The Calvary Baptist Church Gospel Choir

In her prayer at the dedication of the land where the statue will reside, Rev. Reece-Smith began: “We pause at this moment to dedicate this sacred space to the souls of those who worked, walked, and lived in this beautiful township along the Hudson River known as Irvington, New York. So many names we would love to recapture. So many deeds of goodness, toil, sweat, and labor. So many problems were set before them that they had no strength to solve. So many things that they may not have understood.

Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
At Irvington’s Juneteenth Celebration, a Dedication of Sacred Ground

At Irvington’s Juneteenth Celebration, a Dedication of Sacred Ground

June 29, 2022
The third annual Juneteenth celebration in Irvington had a new dimension this year. In preparation for the installment of artist...
Read More
Shimsky Soundly Defeats Abinanti in Democratic Primary

Shimsky Soundly Defeats Abinanti in Democratic Primary

June 29, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky will likely be heading to Albany next year after defeating six-term incumbent...
Read More
Where To Get COVID Vaccinations For Your Child

Where To Get COVID Vaccinations For Your Child

June 28, 2022
  VaxUpWeschester has been compiling a list of doctors, clinics and pharmacies that are providing vaccines for adolescents: For general...
Read More
Westchester Enacts Law to Protect Abortion Clinics

Westchester Enacts Law to Protect Abortion Clinics

June 28, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— In a swift reaction to the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v, Wade, the Westchester County Board...
Read More
Roe Reversal Sparks Local Demonstrations, Signaling Fear of Further Loss of Rights

Roe Reversal Sparks Local Demonstrations, Signaling Fear of Further Loss of Rights

June 26, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- The weekend was supposed to be a celebration of gay rights. Pride rallies and parades as Pride...
Read More
A “Ghost Bike” Now Rests On Broadway In Sleepy Hollow

A “Ghost Bike” Now Rests On Broadway In Sleepy Hollow

June 26, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- More than a dozen rivertown cyclists and as many members of the family of Luis Zhizhpon gathered...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2022 Graduates

Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2022 Graduates

June 25, 2022
  Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2022 received their diplomas June 23 at Doc Rasbeck Athletic Field. The following...
Read More
Regeneron Breaks Ground on Its Tarrytown Campus Expansion

Regeneron Breaks Ground on Its Tarrytown Campus Expansion

June 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- A year after announcing that it would spend $1.8 billion to expand its research and preclinical manufacturing...
Read More
Abinanti Cites Shimsky for Attacks on His Vaccine Voting Record

Abinanti Cites Shimsky for Attacks on His Vaccine Voting Record

June 23, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo-- Vaccinations have been a hot button issue among some constituents in the contentious Democratic primary slugfest between...
Read More
Little Gardens of Tarrytown Garden Club Celebrating 98 Years of Service

Little Gardens of Tarrytown Garden Club Celebrating 98 Years of Service

June 23, 2022
Little Gardens of Tarrytown Garden Club focuses on environmental and beautification projects within Patriots and Neperan Parks, as well as...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
16 views
bookmark icon