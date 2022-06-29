At Irvington’s Juneteenth Celebration, a Dedication of Sacred Ground

June 29, 2022

The third annual Juneteenth celebration in Irvington had a new dimension this year. In preparation for the installment of artist Vinnie Bagwell’s statue commemorating the 14 identified enslaved Africans who toiled and died in the village in the 18th and 19th centuries, organizers added a children’s art exhibit, more drummers, dancers and Jamaican food, a gospel choir and a parade down Main Street to the future site of the statue nearby the current statue of Rip Van Winkle between the Main Street School and Village Hall.

Bagwell is in the process of creating a replication of a young African girl, and while the work is not yet complete, there was a groundbreaking ceremony at its future site.

The Reverend Dr. Frozine Reece-Smith led members of the Calvary Baptist Church Gospel Choir, including a rousing rendition of “If I Had a Hammer.”

In her prayer at the dedication of the land where the statue will reside, Rev. Reece-Smith began: “We pause at this moment to dedicate this sacred space to the souls of those who worked, walked, and lived in this beautiful township along the Hudson River known as Irvington, New York. So many names we would love to recapture. So many deeds of goodness, toil, sweat, and labor. So many problems were set before them that they had no strength to solve. So many things that they may not have understood.