At A Repair Café, The Fixer-Uppers Do Their Thing

August 2, 2025

By Jeff Wilson–

The owner set the broken Cuisinart blender on the table. The light went on, but the unit wouldn’t spin. Retired engineer and tinker par excellence Dean Gallea looked it over and embarked on what would become a 40-minute multi-step repair job. Gallea went from removing, sanding and lubricating the metal blades (still didn’t work) to removing and testing the motor (overheated) to replacing the motor’s melted thermal fuse with one he found in his toolbox. “I put the thing back together and lo and behold, it worked fine,” he stated modestly. (All in a volunteer’s day’s work.)

A belated welcome to the Irvington Repair Café, a bustling event held on July 26 at the Eileen Fisher Lab on Irvington’s waterfront. A total of 106 people brought in their broken items – 195 in all, including electrical/mechanical devices, textiles, jewelry, bicycles, knives and wooden objects – and one of the “fixers” (there were 26) looked the items over and went to work. Clocks, fans, jewelry, lamps, clothing (even zippers) – they could do it all. “What we repair depends on what kind of fixers we can get,” explained Ariella Gastel, a photographer and one of the organizers.

She went on to provide a brief history of the repair cafe, now a worldwide movement. The first one was held in 2009 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, by Martine Postma. According to Gastel, credit goes to the late John Wackman for bringing the concept to upstate New Paltz and throughout the Hudson Valley. The first local café was co-founded in Hastings around 2019 by Gastel and Lindsey Jeanne Taylor. (The latter was also a co-organizer of the Irvington event along with Suzie Fromer and Lisa Antonelli. Fromer is Repair Café Coordinator for the nonprofit Sustainable Hudson Valley.) All these women are responsible for making repair cafes a staple in all the rivertowns.

Irvington’s fixers varied in talents and careers. Gallea spent 43 years in engineering and, as evidenced by his mastery of electrical appliances, it shows. Tarrytown resident Kisook Suh, who assisted attendees in sewing, works at the Metropolitan Museum of Art as a textile conservator. Some fixers’ specialties, however, weren’t reflected in their nine-to-fives. Co-organizer Antonelli, a bookkeeper by day, revealed a surprising knack for the mechanical as she revived Ardsley resident Peter Marcus’s broken Weed Wacker. “Lisa was amazing!” gushed Marcus. “She wouldn’t give up or let me leave until it worked properly. I am ecstatic!”

When reached by phone, Antonelli launched into a discussion of the owner/fixer dynamic, the impromptu apprenticeship born during the repair, when ideally both parties have their hands on the broken contraption at the same time. “We worked together, which is the best way to fix something,” the Weed Wacker doctor insisted. “You always want to collaborate.” Gallea had a similar take on his role in the process, stressing the importance of the owner’s participation. “We [fixers] want to teach the person, the owner, show them what we did… give them the confidence that they may be able to [fix] it themselves next time,” he explained.

Gastel, unlike the fixers who were too busy to look up, had time in between snapping pictures to read the room. She described the proceedings as “a continuous hum” with vibes of gratitude and collaboration. “The spirit was very much a community event where people were welcomed and supportive,” Gastel declared. Some people who came in to have one of their home goods fixed, ended up pitching in to fix someone else’s, like the person who helped re-string another’s guitar. “It was a beautiful thing,” Gastel said.

Were there items the fixers couldn’t fix? Not many: out of the 195 disabled items brought in, the café staff managed to repair 173. This impressive 89% success rate was aided by the fixers’ practice of sharing their know-how and/or tools with each other. (Gallea provided lots of each.) And for anything they couldn’t repair, the fixers gave advice, e.g. what part(s) the item required, or was a lost cause and belonged in the trash.

Compliments rained down on the organizers. To quote just a few:

“Wonderful experience – repairs done were beyond my expectations!!” – Pat Leone, who had a torn nightgown and quilt mended, and a cutting board glued.

“[Fixers] Sarah and Chrystl were amazing. Both took time to not only fix my items but also TEACH me a bit about sewing and jewelry repair. The repair café is magic.” – Jennifer Kohl, who had jewelry, neck pillow, couch pillow, bag and shoe repaired.

“Loved everything about the event: easy to get to, snacks available, the friendly volunteers, able to look at the various repairs, and am THRILLED that George fixed a clock near and dear to me!” – Maria Nelida

“This is a WONDERFUL service you’re providing and the craftspeople are very gifted! I’ll be back and certainly will spread the word. Thank you very much!” – Marion Matison, who had a necklace and beaded belt repaired.

Don’t miss these upcoming repair cafes: Hastings (October 4) and Dobbs Ferry (November 1).