March 15, 2022

Asteria Aguiar’s love of family will not come to an end with her death. Asteria passed away at the age of 88 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease in Tarrytown, New York. Anyone who knows her, recognizes that her love for her family always came first and she made a lot of sacrifices to make sure that they were taken care of, always. She had a great passion for cooking and sewing. Asteria was surrounded by her loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by treasuring family life as she did.

Asteria was born in Cuba on August 10, 1933. She was born into a family with two brothers and four sisters, and they were very close throughout their lives. Her father passed at an early age, but her mother lived a long life into her early 90s. Asteria got married in Cuba to Wenceslao Aguiar, who passed away last year. She gave birth to three children in Cuba, Maria ( Ardaix ), Manuel Aguiar and Mayra ( Monzon ).

She is also survived by her daughter in law, Dorothy Aguiar ( Manuel ), and her son in law Kenneth Monzon ( Mayra ) as well as her grandchildren, Jeanette, Natalie, Janelle, Kassandra, Brianna, Steven, Daniel, Kevin and her great-grandchildren, Aaron, Giovanni, Mateo, Aurora and Kyra.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson Foundation.

Advertisement



