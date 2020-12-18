News

‘As Good a Storm as You Could Hope For’

December 17, 2020

At least for Westchester County, the “blockbuster” Nor’easter turned out to kind of a bust. To be sure, it dropped as much as 40 inches of snow in some places upstate, leading Governor Andrew Cuomo to declare a state of emergency in 18 counties. The closest of them to Westchester were Dutchess and Orange.

As of midday Thursday, there were only 11 electrical outages in Con Ed’s operating area, affecting 397 customers, though late Wednesday evening, some 1,100 Yonkers residents lost power for a while.

The Bee-line bus service, suspended Wednesday night, resumed operations at midday and Metro North resumed its normal schedule. In all, County Executive George Latimer deemed it “as good a storm as you could hope for.”

 

