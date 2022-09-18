September 18, 2022

We sadly announce the passing of Arunkumar Rajagopalan of Cortland Manor NY, on Wednesday September 14th, at the age of 52. He leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Devi Ramachander, his 2 children Jade and Max and a loving family. He was a loving father, husband, brother, and a friend and will be greatly missed by one and all.