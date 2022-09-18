By Barrett Seaman-- Sunday, September 18th was officially proclaimed Zion Episcopal Church Day, not only by Village of Dobbs Ferry...Read More
September 18, 2022
We sadly announce the passing of Arunkumar Rajagopalan of Cortland Manor NY, on Wednesday September 14th, at the age of 52. He leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Devi Ramachander, his 2 children Jade and Max and a loving family. He was a loving father, husband, brother, and a friend and will be greatly missed by one and all.
Ballet Hispánico is Coming to Tarrytown
September 17, 2022
For more than 50 years, Ballet Hispánico has been a symbol and projection of Latinx culture in the United States....
Latimer, Rose to be Honored by The Historical Society
September 15, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Richard Rose will both be honored by The Historical Society at...
Fantastic Fall Offerings at the JBFC
September 13, 2022
Fall in Love with this Season's Fantastic Films and Events at the Jacob Burns Film Center The JBFC's compelling...
Revived Hudson River Swim Raises $25,000 for Feeding Westchester
September 10, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— They went off sometime after 7:00 a.m., jumping off the Nyack Marina pier in four flights, beginning...
Madam Walker Now a Barbie Doll
September 9, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Honored in books, films and murals, Irvington's own Madam C.J. Walker has now been selected by toymaker...
West Nile Virus Is Back In The County
September 9, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— As if four different variants of COVID-19, Polio and Monkeypox weren't enough to worry about, now the...
Demystifying Medicare
September 9, 2022
Each year, from October 15 through December 7th, Americans are asked to choose or renew a health insurance plan from...
Remembering 9/11 in the Rivertowns
September 9, 2022
Twenty-one years after the triple terrorist attacks on America, communities across the country continue to honor the valor of those...
Irvington Bulldogs Feel They’re Headed in the Right Direction
September 8, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- Second year coach Jeff Michael appears to have Irvington football headed in the right direction. Enthusiasm for...
