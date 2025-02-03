The town of Greenburgh will be hosting our 2nd annual Greenburgh Artists and Crafters Market on Saturday, April 26th, 2025 from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm – with a rain date of Sunday, April 27th–at Richard Presser Park off of Central Ave, Hartsdale (a very visible location with free parking). The rivertowns are known for our exceptional artists. If readers are interested in exhibiting work, please submit your applications to https://bit.ly/greenburghartists. I’d appreciate it if you would also copy me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com.

This year we will also be charging a $50 registration fee to those accepted. We will use the funds to publicize the event. Deadline to apply is end of February. Selections made by March 15.

I look forward to this exciting event—promoting the arts and celebrating our local talent. I will also be working with our cable TV team to promote the work of our artists on cable TV and social media.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor