Obituaries Arthur Tarricone Published 4 hours ago4h ago • Bookmarks: 5 September 12, 2022 Arthur (Artie) Tarricone, 88, of Boca Raton, Fl passed away September 3, 2022. He was born in Hastings on Hudson, NY to the late Chiara and Anthony Tarricone. Arthur was a graduate of Hastings High School. He also attended Georgia University until he returnedAdvertisement home to marry the love of his life, Virginia Lagana. They enjoyed 66 very memorable years. Arthur was the second generation owner of A. Tarricone, Inc. (ATI). He was the catalyst behind ATI's expansion, growing from just an ice & coal business under his father's leadership, to one of the largest independent petroleum distributors in Westchester County. Arthur's unyielding years of hard work & dedication earned him the trust of some 22,000 fuel oil & propane customers and over 100 gasoline stations in the tri-state area. Arthur was a true people person whose kindness and generosity will always be remembered. He had a heart of gold, loved life, always the life of a party, and cherished his family. He was proud to serve as an Exalted Ruler for the Elks in Scarsdale and as an avid golfer, enjoyed a long term membership at Knollwood Country Club and Boca Greens Country Club. Arthur is survived by his wife, Virginia, his children, Claire Podolski, Ann Uihlein (James), Madeline Tarricone, Anthony Tarricone (Deborah), Joseph Tarricone (Mary), 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Arthur was predeceased by his brothers, Lee Tarricone, Salvatore Tarricone, & Victor Tarricone. Read or leave a comment on this story...