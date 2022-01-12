Arthur Miller Classic Slated for Lyndhurst in March

January 12, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

M&M Performing Arts Company will present Arthur Miller’s classic drama The Price in the Grand Picture Gallery at the historic Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown this March.

The powerful play examines with compassion and humor the relationship of two estranged brothers who meet after many years to dispose of their family’s belongings.

When the Great Depression cost his family their fortune, Victor Franz (Michael Muldoon, of Yorktown Heights) gave up his dream of an education, to support his father. Three decades later, Victor has returned to his childhood home to sell the remainder of his parents’ estate. His wife Esther (Melinda O’Brien, of Yorktown Heights), his estranged brother Walter (Richard Troiano, of Monroe), and furniture appraiser Gregory Solomon (Bruce Apar, of Yorktown Heights) all arrive with their own agendas, forcing Victor to question the true value of his sacrifice.

One of the most personal plays by the consummate voice of the American everyman, Arthur Miller’s The Price is a riveting story about the struggle to make peace with the past and create hope for the future. Clive Barnes once wrote in The New York Times: “The Price is one of the most engrossing and entertaining plays that Miller has ever written.”

Due to COVID-19, all tickets must be purchased in advance online. All ticket holders must show proof of vaccination and booster, if eligible, and wear masks. No one under age 12 will be admitted. These requirements may be amended per CDC, NY State and Broadway COVID-19 guidelines.

Performances will take place in the Grand Picture Gallery of Lyndhurst Mansion from March 4 through March 20. Tickets are $45 for all seats, General Admission, appropriate for ages 12 and up.

The play runs about 80 minutes without an intermission. Patrons are advised to arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to check in at the Welcome Center. The Gallery performing space is not handicap-accessible; audience members must ascend 25 steps to reach it.

Tickets will be on sale at Lyndhurst.org. To purchase tickets by phone: Call 1-888-718-4253 opt. 1 (please note that additional fees apply on phone orders.) Visitor Information: Lyndhurst.org. Parking is free.

