Art Consultant Opens Up Shop in Dobbs Ferry

A sampling of what Susannah Morgan can put on your walls
April 14, 2022

By Jeff Wilson–

Just as nature abhors a vacuum, people resist blank walls. Cavemen painted wooly mammoths on theirs; we in modern times are not so different. This is where Susannah Morgan steps in.

Morgan is the owner of SKM Art Advising, a consulting firm located in the Hudco building on Dobbs Ferry’s Palisade Street. SKM, which opened last year, does just what its name says: helping people select the right art for their homes. (In the COVID era of working from home, domestic surroundings matter more than ever.) A room comes to life with the right abstract painting (abstract is the preferred genre of SKM’s clientele) of vivid color splashes or bold strokes dazzling the eyes, tickling the imagination.

 “Art contributes to how you feel in a space,” stated Morgan in an interview in her showroom on April 7. She moved to Dobbs Ferry a year ago with her husband and re-established the business she founded in 2018 in her native Austin, Texas. “Art sets the tone. What kind of artwork do you want to live with, to see on a daily basis?” she asked rhetorically.

A work by artist Cecilia Biagini

Morgan described the need for guidance in making aesthetic decisions. “People will say, ‘We just moved into a new house and we have a lot of empty walls’ or ‘We have a second residence now [and we need paintings].’ When asked why art lovers don’t just go to galleries or shows and shop for art on their own, Morgan gave two reasons.

“One, it takes an incredible amount of time,” she explained. “People are very busy. They just don’t have the time.” Another reason is expertise. Morgan studied art history at the University of Texas at Austin; she knows how to match people and art. At the initial meeting in her client’s home, Morgan asks questions to get a feel for the client’s preferences. She cited one who declared that they “didn’t want any art that has hard lines” but insisted on art that would create a “calm, elegant, welcoming space.”

If they’re not sure what they want, Morgan shows them images of artwork to gauge their reactions.“Once I know what they’re looking for, I’m targeting artists that are going to work for them, galleries that are going to work for them; I’m going into my resources,” which include artists from all over the world. “Clients are not going to see anything that’s not going to work –for their lifestyle, for their space, for their taste,” Morgan professed, then added with amusement that she often “throws in a wild card,” challenging a client’s taste by suggesting something much different.  “Probably half the time, those are the pieces they end up selecting,” she admitted. Many projects combine commissions and existing work by the same artist. The commission may be intended to fit a client’s theme or tastes, or simply to fit a wall. When asked how to ensure someone will like a piece that hasn’t been created yet, Morgan shared the process. “We identify the style and colors that the client likes,” she explained. “Then the artist provides a color palette for approval.” Only then does the work begin.

 

Susannah Morgan

SKM Art Advising serves artists as well, helping them on the business end. Said Morgan: “We offer artist coaching services to visual artists to empower them to make better informed decisions about their careers and move within the art industry with confidence and intention.”

Her parting words to collectors? “The main benefit to working with me is access to an expert in the industry who makes the art buying process accessible, successful, and enjoyable.”You can learn more by visiting SKM’s web site:  https://www.skmartadvising.com/

