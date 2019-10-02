Arrest Made in Dobbs Ferry Hit-and-Run Incident

By Barrett Seaman

Dobbs Ferry Police arrested Hastings on Hudson resident Johnny David Machado, who turns 27 on October 7, for the hit-and-run death of Rocco DePaolo on September 20th as he crossed South Broadway at 9:15pm. He was charged with one count of violation of Vehicle and Traffic Law 600-2A, “Leaving the scene of an accident without reporting.”

Because the accident resulted in Mr. DePaolo’s death, Machado’s charge constitutes a D-Felony, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $10,000 fine. Machado is due back in the Village of Dobbs Ferry Justice Court on Thursday, October 10, having been released to his own recognizance.

Machado, according to Dobbs Ferry police, was not the registered owner of the car involved in the incident.