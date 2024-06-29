Support our Sponsors
Community News
Hastings-on-Hudson
Lifestyles

Aromë Caffé and Patisserie Now Open in Hastings-on-Hudson

Grand opening of Arome Caffe was on June 27
June 29, 2024

by Janine Annett–

Aromë Caffé and Patisserie is now officially ouvert at 10 Main Street in Hastings. Aromë features French pastries, gelato, and coffee.

A sampling of pastries available at Aromë

Aromë is the brainchild of Vera Gjelaj, who was an owner and executive pastry chef at New York City restaurant One if by Land, Two if by Sea and trained at L’Ecole New York. Gjelaj, who has lived in Hastings since 2000, is also the owner of Chou Chou Salon, which is next door to Aromë on Main Street.

Gjelaj, who is originally from Albania, moved to New York in the 1980s. Raising her children on her own, Gjelaj put herself through beauty school while working in the culinary field. She worked at the restaurant Ciao in Eastchester in the 90s with her brother, Zef, the owner. Gjelaj eventually became the owner of Salon Chou Chou, attending pastry school at night. She and her brother purchased One if by Land, Two if by Sea where she was the executive pastry chef for 10 years. Now, Gjelaj has realized yet another of her dreams — owning her own French pastry shop.

Robi Curanaj, the son of Aromë owner Vera Gjelaj, welcoming guests to Aromë at the Grand Opening

At the Aromë Grand Opening on Thursday, June 27th, guests nibbled on assorted pastries — with many remarking, between mouthfuls, on how delicious they were.

Some of the delicious pastries enjoyed at the Grand Opening

Guests also enjoyed samples of gelato — a perfect treat for the warm day — in flavors like coffee, pistachio, coconut, strawberry, caramel, vanilla, cookies n’ cream, and more.

