PeopleSleepy Hollow NewsTop News ARMANDO ‘CHICK’ GALELLA, HERO, DIES AT 100 Published 6 hours ago6h ago • Bookmarks: 1 Armando “Chick” Galella (The Hudson Independent) September 30, 2021 By Brianna Staudt — Sleepy Hollow may be host to “The Legend (of Sleepy Hollow),” but locals of North Tarrytown — now named Sleepy Hollow — know the true local legend was Chick. World War II veteran, Pearl Harbor survivor and lifetime North Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow resident Armando “Chick” Galella died yesterday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Phelps Memorial Hospital due to complications of COVID-19. He was 100. “This is a tremendously sad moment for our village. He really was a local treasure, and in a time when words like ‘hero’ are way, way over used, he actually was one. A real one,” said Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray. The village so beloved Galella it threw him a 100th birthday party last January, complete with a motorcade and fireworks. Residents eagerly lined the streets to wave hello. In a testament to how widely revered Galella was in the community, Sleepy Hollow Middle School students threw him his 99th birthday party. It was a surprise. Galella was born in 1921. He enlisted in the army and was assigned to the 443rd Signal Corps at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii. He was 20 years old when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. Galella was awarded the Bronze Star for his bravery and service in the Battle of Okinawa and achieved the rank of battalion sergeant major, the highest rank an enlisted service member can reach. Shortly after the war, he married Leda DiFelice, who preceded him in death in 2015 after 68 years of marriage. Surviving Galella are two sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Galella served as village trustee, deputy mayor and fire commissioner. He was a member of the Pocantico Hook and Ladder Company. Galella continuously gave back to his community. At his 100th birthday celebration, he broke ground for a statue honoring Gold Star Mothers at Sleepy Hollow’s Horan’s Landing Park. He raised the money for the statue together with his son. (The park itself is named after his friend, fellow resident John J. Horan, didn’t make it home from the war. Over 40 young men from North Tarrytown High School didn’t.) Chick Galella with Tarrytown’s Pack 22 at the Gold Star Mothers memorial dedication in Horan’s Landing Park, May 2021. (Pack 22 Tarrytown) In the twilight of his life, Galella frequented the farmer’s market, village parties and concerts. He was the grand marshal for the Sleepy Hollow 2018 St. Patrick’s Day parade. Where there was music, he danced. Chick Galella and Sleepy Hollow Police Officer Wendy Yancey enjoyed a dance at Immaculate Conception Feast Bazaar in 2018. (The Hudson Independent) Galella interviewed for the The Hudson Independent and Warner Library’s joint oral history project in 2015. “I’m for the people, not for myself,” he said in the interview. “What’s your purpose in life?” Armando “Chick” Galella laughs with State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins at the 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sept. 11, 2021, in Patriot’s Park. (Barrett Seaman/The Hudson Independent) The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns is lowering all of the flags at its buildings to half-staff until Galella’s funeral in honor of his commitment to the local school children. Notably, in recent years, Galella worked with students to place 400 flags on the grounds of the Sleepy Hollow High School and Middle School campus to commemorate each Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day. The village isn’t sure if there will be a celebration of Galella’s life now that he has passed. Wray notes time is needed to absorb the loss, and anything done would need to be in accordance with Galella's family's wishes. And, he notes, they celebrated his life pretty darn well in January, when he was here to enjoy it. Galella's wake will be 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, and Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Immaculate Conception Church in Sleepy Hollow (199 North Broadway). The funeral mass will be Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception. The procession will lead to Sleepy Hollow Cemetery. Everyone's invited. 