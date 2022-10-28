Arline Mace

October 28, 2022

Arline R. Mace a resident of Hastings-on-Hudson until the early 1990’s when she moved to Tarrytown died October 22, 2022 at the age of 83. Arline was born in Yonkers on November 2, 1938 and was the daughter of Clarence and Stella Brown McCarthy.

She graduated from Hastings High School in 1958 and went on to earn a BA from SUNY Empire State College.

In 1962, she married William Mace.

Advertisement

She had worked for Anaconda Wire and Cable in Hastings and later worked as a Manager at the A & P Supermarket in Tarrytown for over 25 years. For many years, Arline had been a volunteer for individual families dealing with substance abuse issues. She was also a longtime friend of Bill W.

Arline is survived by her daughter Nancy Mace of Hastings, her grandchildren Shannon Dunne and Brian Dunne and her great granddaughter Summer Dunne. Also surviving are her sisters Laura McCarthy and Patricia McCarthy, her nieces and nephews Patty Brink Graham, John Brink, Laura Brink Moore, Margaret Brink and Keith Fisher as well as several great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by her husband William in 1984 and her sister Margaret McCarthy.

Visitation will be on Thursday from 4PM to 8PM at Coffey Funeral Home where services will be held on Friday at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donation to Covenant House www.covenanthouse.org/donate