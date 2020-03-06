Area Physicians Ease Fears of Residents Contracting Coronavirus

by Tom Pedulla –

Even as Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced on February 18 that 26 people were being voluntarily quarantined after they returned from travel to areas impacted by the coronavirus, he warned against “the spread of the virus of fear and unnecessary panic.”

The identities and locations of those being monitored were not revealed to protect their privacy. Most were quarantined in their homes. None had shown symptoms of the potentially fatal illness as officials took the measure out of an abundance of caution.

It was announced on February 27 that the federal Department of Health and Human Services had reached an agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in Tarrytown to develop a treatment for the virus.

Regeneron is reportedly working on several approaches and may have something to try to combat the rapidly expanding virus within six months.

“We are eager to expand our productive collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and are already working hard to address the novel coronavirus that is causing worldwide concern,” George Yancopoulos, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron, told the media.

Dr. Steven Thau, a pulmonologist at Phelps Memorial Hospital with more than 26 years of experience in critical care, emphasized that the chances of contracting coronavirus, known as COVID-19, are remote.

“My estimate, and this is not scientific, is there is a one to two percent chance of coming down with the virus,” Dr. Thau said. “That would have to assume that someone who has been to China or the Far East got infected, came here, got sick, became contagious and then you were exposed. There are a lot of what-if’s there.”

Dr. Vasilios Pitsios of Westchester Urgent Care said he dealt with a significant increase in flu patients in February but had not seen any potential cases associated with the coronavirus.

“I think the main thing to suspect coronavirus would be the history, coming from Asia. I would consider all of the Far East more or less a culprit,” Dr. Pitsios said.

Dr. Pitsios noted that those who contract coronavirus typically exhibit “upper respiratory symptoms” that can be accompanied by a fever and fatigue.

Dr. Thau applauded steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to the United States.

“The people that were on those cruise ships in mainland China, near the Ground Zero, if you will, for the infection, are in isolation and quarantine already, so that’s part of the reason why we have a very low risk of being infected,” he said. “But we always have to keep our eyes and ears open and ask the appropriate questions.”

Dr. Emil Nigro, president of the medical staff at Phelps, said every patient who comes there is asked about recent travel because it is that critical to the evaluation.

“Patients who come in, I’m going to check them for garden-variety flu,” he said. “Now, if they tell us they were in China or any of the other countries coronavirus is found in, that’s a whole different workup.”

Although the death toll associated with COVID-19 is worrisome and continues to climb, Dr. Nigro sought to ease fears.

“Most patients who get coronavirus wind up having a very mild form,” he said. “People who get the sickest are people who are immune compromised, people who are elderly, people who are on chemotherapy or other medications that suppress their immune system.”

According to Dr. Nigro, someone can contract the coronavirus and not show symptoms for up to two weeks while perhaps unwittingly spreading the virus during that period. If patients in the area should test positive for COVID-19, the medical profession is largely limited to what all of the local physicians described as “supportive care.”

“We can get their fever down, give them fluids and make sure they are cared for properly in terms of nutrition,” Dr. Nigro said.

Dr. Thau believes the greatest hope for reducing instances of coronavirus and perhaps eradicating it will involve the development of a vaccine.

“They are working on it,” he said. “My educated guesstimate is that a vaccine will be around a lot sooner than an anti-viral agent.”