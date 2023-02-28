Advertisement
You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Community News
Top News

Area Cops Get Medical Training for Active Shooter Situations

Local law enforcement officers train to rescue active shooter victims, despite distracting sensory distortion
February 28, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

Rock music blared. Strobe lights played havoc with op-art stripes on the walls, distracting the officers’ eyes from the task at hand, which was a man on the ground with a life-threatening arterial wound. Amidst this all-out sensory impairment, the cops struggled to get a tourniquet in place to stanch the flow before the patient bled out.

Fortunately, this was a simulation of a mass shooting, created by the New York College of Medicine (NYMC) to train local law enforcement personnel in how to deal with the medical consequences of a mass shooting incident. At this two-day session on the NYMC campus in Valhalla, 16 law enforcement officers ranging from village patrolmen to Homeland Security and FBI field agents, underwent a course in Operational Medicine at the Center for Disaster Medicine (CDM). “The course combines the fundamentals of basic tactical medicine in austere environments,” is how NYMC describes it. Participants had the opportunity to engage in “scenario-based training in tourniquet application, wound packing, airway management and evacuation of victims to reinforce the skills they learned.”

Best of Westchester - vote for The Hudson Independent

The reality distortion drill was designed to encourage course participants to “still be able to perform basic skills utilizing other senses that are not being affected.”

“The CDM Operational Medicine Course stresses the importance of repetitive gross motor skills that provide first responders with the confidence to be able to replicate them under the most stressful circumstances,” said Tai M. Lee. Jr., assistant director of the CDM. “As an active first responder, I can say that this course lays the foundation needed to successfully perform these skills to help save the lives of first responders and the members of the communities they serve.”

First responders form a corridor through which victims can be carried to safety.

Typical of the CDM students in this early February exercise was Officer Anthony Cappadora of the Irvington Police Department. Already qualified to handle an “active shooter” incident, he helps train his fellow Irvington officers. Cappadora is also a member of the Greenburgh interagency SWAT team that is on call for major incidents. Having preventative medical skills to treat potential victims in an active shooter scenario—especially when police arrive ahead of Emergency Medical Team (EMT) personnel—gives these officers a set of tools no less important than their ability to take down bad guys.

“The thing they stressed most is the application of a tourniquet,” says Cappadora, who keeps one on his uniform belt and several others in the bag he carries with him on patrol. “We only have about five liters of blood in our body,” he explains. “If you lose 2-1/2 liters, it’s game over. Sever one of the big arteries in the arm or leg, you can lose enough in 60-90 seconds before you go unconscious.”

Tourniquets are good for limbs, but chest wounds that can’t be packed with gauze require a different application. The officers learned to use plastic seals that cover a wound like a big Band Aid that keeps air from entering the chest cavity. The “victims” at the CDM school were all dummies, but realistic ones. Cappadora recalls coming in contact with a sharp, pointed object meant to simulate a compound fractured bone.

The first of the two-day course was devoted to basic skills, like wound care and other harm reduction steps. The second day was given over to simulations, with a final written exam, culminating in the distorted reality scenario modeled after the 2016 Pulse Nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, Florida. All 16 students took part, communicating by radio and building an escape “corridor” to transport the wounded out of danger.

Irvington Officer Anthony Cappadora took his training back to the department

While the CDM students came already trained for active shooter situations, their trainers brought reral-time “All of our trainers have extensive training as law enforcement officers, active-duty military, and/or formal EMS training,” said a spokesperson for the school.  “Two of our trainers have been deployed overseas.”

The course is available to “all kinds of first responders” two to four times a year. Its graduates, like Officer Cappadora, can take what they’ve learned in Valhalla back to their departments to share.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

