Ardsley Senior Named Finalist in National Science Contest

January 25, 2026

By Rick Pezzullo—

An Ardsley High School senior has been named one of the top 40 finalists in the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition.

Khushi Karthikeyan, 18, has already earned $25,000 for her accomplishment in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2026 and has the chance to win the grand prize of $250,000 following a week-long competition in early March.

Support our Sponsors





“My own scientific journey can be traced back to my experience with the Science Talent Search, which profoundly shaped who I am today. Participating in and becoming a winner of STS gave me the confidence to dedicate my life to science and the pursuit of inventing medicines that improve people’s lives,” said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., co-Founder, co-Chairman, President, and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron, and a 1976 STS Winner.

“Today, Regeneron helps millions of people around the world facing serious diseases, which is a testament to what is possible when young scientific talent is nurtured. I see that same potential to transform our world in these finalists, and I eagerly await their future contributions to science and humanity,” he added.

Now in its 85th year, the competition spotlights young scientists whose technical excellence and leadership drive meaningful impact. Its alumni include 13 Nobel laureates, 23 MacArthur Fellows, eight Breakthrough Prize winners, and founders of influential science-driven companies, such as Regeneron

Karthikeyan, one of only two students in Westchester to make the finals, was selected for her project entitled “Probing Potential Stellar Formation Pathways of Intermediate-Mass Black Holes.”

As part of her project, Karthikeyan tested whether huge, old, metal-poor stars could be an early stage of a black hole with a series of simulation experiments. Their work sheds light on the mysterious life cycles of black holes.

The Regeneron Science Talent Search 2026 finalists represent 35 schools across 15 states. They are competing for more than $1.8 million. The top 10 Regeneron Science Talent Search 2026 winners will be announced during an awards ceremony on March 10, streamed live from Washington D.C.

“We are immensely proud to celebrate this extraordinary class of Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists and their remarkable achievements,” said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of Society for Science and Executive Publisher of Science News. “As they build on a powerful 85-year legacy of scientific innovation, they are propelled by the strength and support of a dynamic scientific community.”