Ardsley Senior a Force Inside for Panthers

February 6, 2025

By Tom Pedulla—

No element in basketball is celebrated more than scoring. Fans delight in spectacular drives to the basket and soft jump shots. Dunks often bring them to their feet.

When the outcome is on the line in the late going, chants of “Dee-fense! Dee-fense!” encourage players to make big stops and fans roar their approval when they do.

Rebounding? Not so much.

“It’s a really important stat, but people don’t talk about it a lot,” said Ardsley senior forward Iva Corluka.

People in the know notice it. Corluka’s success at pounding the offensive and defensive boards goes a long way toward explaining why the Panthers rattled off victories in 13 of their first 15 games, why she competed for Croatia’s 18- and 17-under national basketball teams last summer, and why St. Bonaventure won a recruiting battle for her.

The 6-0 Corluka committed to the Bonnies late last summer. Mercy University of Dobbs Ferry is among the other schools that pursued her. She plans to major in sports management with a minor in communications and is aiming for a career in the management side of pro basketball or football.

She believes St. Bonaventure will provide a setting that will allow her to balance academics and athletics. “The coaches really care for your success on and off the basketball court,” she said.

Corluka averages approximately 15 points and 14 rebounds per game this season. She earned All-Section honors as a junior, when she averaged 11 points and as many caroms.

“I feel like it’s my job,” she said of rebounding. “It’s a lot of just telling yourself to go for the ball.”

Corluka has played basketball since the first grade. She has been a member of Ardsley’s varsity since the eighth grade, starting each of the last four years. She was drawn to the sport by the team nature of success.

“You can create special memories with your teammates,” she said. “That’s what really got me into it.”

Corluka and her parents are dual citizens of the United States and Croatia, allowing her to gain invaluable experience abroad last summer.

“It was a really cool experience playing overseas. It’s different basketball from here,” she said. “It was a lot of hard training every day, twice a day.”

She is being rewarded for her sweat.

“I think it helped her tremendously. It’s been awesome for her,” said Nick Resavy, her coach at Ardsley. “That experience and all the hard training has been a huge asset for her. It really elevated her game, for sure.”

Resavy praised her versatility as a scorer and described her as a “defensive anchor.”

Corluka serves as a co-captain with senior guard Joie Levy. Corluka stands out in her selflessness. “The team success is my top priority,” she said. “If I have two points and we win the section, I don’t care how many points I have. All that matters is we win.”

Time has only deepened her understanding of how precious sectional titles are. The Panthers reached the Westchester County Center when she was a sophomore only to lose in the semifinals. They rolled to a 19-3 record last year only to be stunned by Tappan Zee by three points in the quarterfinals, denying them a trip to the County Center.

Ardsley draws motivation from that agonizing defeat. “We really came into this season telling each other we’re not going to lose like that again,” Corluka said, adding, “We want the year to be special.”

Given her dedication, a Section 1 Class A championship would provide a fitting end to Corluka’s career.