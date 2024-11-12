Support our Sponsors
  • Hope Act Now ad thank Mike Lawler
  • St. Johns Dobbs Ferry ER
Ardsley
School News

Ardsley School District Hires New Director of Special Education

• Bookmarks: 4

November 12, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Ardsley School District has announced Marianna Dougherty as its new Director of Special Education.

Dougherty joins Ardsley from the Clarkstown Central School District, where she served as Supervisor of Special Education since 2018. Prior to that, she was the CSE Chairperson for three years and worked as a Behavioral Consultant/Special Education Teacher on Special Assignment. Additionally, she taught graduate-level courses in the Special Education and Applied Behavior Analysis programs at Mercy College for eight years, during which she also served as a Fieldwork Supervisor for Board Certified Behavior Analyst candidates.

Support our Sponsors
  • Hope Act Now ad thank Mike Lawler
  • Sunnyside Federal Savings - Irvington NY

“I wanted to be part of a close-knit community and be supportive and connected in my role. I felt I could make a greater impact in a smaller district,” Dougherty said.

Her goals for this year include learning about the Ardsley community’s students, staff, and families and addressing their needs through open and trusting relationships.

Dougherty earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Ramapo College and a Master of Education in Special Education (N-12) from Bank Street College of Education. She also holds a Post-Master’s Certification in Applied Behavior Analysis from Mercy College, a Specialist in Education in Educational Leadership from Seton Hall University, and a Certificate of Advanced Study in Education Administration (SBL/SDL) from SUNY New Paltz.

In her free time, Dougherty finds relaxation in baking bread and enjoys going on adventures with her dogs, husband, and friends.

District officials said she brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and a personal dedication to fostering an inclusive environment where every student can thrive, and her deep commitment to special education, paired with her hands-on, compassionate approach, is already making a positive impact in her interactions throughout the district.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Piccola Trattoria Dobbs Ferry, NY
  • Andrea Martone - Houlihan Lawrence - real estate townhome for sale in Sleepy Hollow
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

September 10, 2024
The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...
Read More
Ardsley School District Hires New Director of Special Education

Ardsley School District Hires New Director of Special Education

November 12, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Ardsley School District has announced Marianna Dougherty as its new Director of Special Education. Dougherty joins...
Read More
Racist Text Messages Sent Nationwide Addressed Locally

Racist Text Messages Sent Nationwide Addressed Locally

November 9, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Racist text messages sent nationwide to Black and brown individuals, including students, from unknown sources after Election...
Read More
The New Guy On The Tarrytown Board

The New Guy On The Tarrytown Board

November 8, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees election was uncontested, but there is a new face in the lineup:...
Read More
Voting–In Sickness and In Health

Voting–In Sickness and In Health

November 6, 2024
By Jeff Wilson--       When Lauren Novotny was admitted to Phelps Hospital on Friday, November 1, she had another concern...
Read More
Persevering Songstress Lucinda Williams Returns To The Cap

Persevering Songstress Lucinda Williams Returns To The Cap

November 6, 2024
By W.B. King-- When The Hudson Independent caught up with the multi-Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Lucinda Williams by phone from...
Read More
Rabid Raccoon Found in Tarrytown

Rabid Raccoon Found in Tarrytown

November 6, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Westchester County Department of Health is notifying residents that a rabid raccoon was found acting aggressively...
Read More
Phelps Raises Record For Cancer Care

Phelps Raises Record For Cancer Care

November 6, 2024
At its annual Champagne Ball fundraiser at Sleepy Hollow Country Club on October 18, Northwell Phelps Hospital raised a record...
Read More
Dows Lane Students Choose School Drive in Mock Election

Dows Lane Students Choose School Drive in Mock Election

November 6, 2024
In a lesson about democracy, kindergarten through third grade students at Dows Lane Elementary School took part in a mock...
Read More
Latimer is Heading to Washington

Latimer is Heading to Washington

November 6, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo---   Westchester County Executive George Latimer is heading to Washington. Latimer, who has led the county for...
Read More
Lawler Retains His Seat With Commanding Victory Over Mondaire Jones

Lawler Retains His Seat With Commanding Victory Over Mondaire Jones

November 6, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The Paramount Country Club in New City, on the Rockland County side of District 17, turned out...
Read More
4 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
34 views
bookmark icon