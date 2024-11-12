Ardsley School District Hires New Director of Special Education

November 12, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Ardsley School District has announced Marianna Dougherty as its new Director of Special Education.

Dougherty joins Ardsley from the Clarkstown Central School District, where she served as Supervisor of Special Education since 2018. Prior to that, she was the CSE Chairperson for three years and worked as a Behavioral Consultant/Special Education Teacher on Special Assignment. Additionally, she taught graduate-level courses in the Special Education and Applied Behavior Analysis programs at Mercy College for eight years, during which she also served as a Fieldwork Supervisor for Board Certified Behavior Analyst candidates.

“I wanted to be part of a close-knit community and be supportive and connected in my role. I felt I could make a greater impact in a smaller district,” Dougherty said.

Her goals for this year include learning about the Ardsley community’s students, staff, and families and addressing their needs through open and trusting relationships.

Dougherty earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Ramapo College and a Master of Education in Special Education (N-12) from Bank Street College of Education. She also holds a Post-Master’s Certification in Applied Behavior Analysis from Mercy College, a Specialist in Education in Educational Leadership from Seton Hall University, and a Certificate of Advanced Study in Education Administration (SBL/SDL) from SUNY New Paltz.

In her free time, Dougherty finds relaxation in baking bread and enjoys going on adventures with her dogs, husband, and friends.

District officials said she brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and a personal dedication to fostering an inclusive environment where every student can thrive, and her deep commitment to special education, paired with her hands-on, compassionate approach, is already making a positive impact in her interactions throughout the district.