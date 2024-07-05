Support our Sponsors
Ardsley
Lifestyles

Ramen Musashi Opens Next to Neung Thai Kitchen in Ardsley

July 5, 2024

by Shana Liebman–

Two excellent Asian restaurants have recently turned an unassuming Ardsley strip mall into a worthy dining destination: Neung Thai Kitchen and, opening July 5, Ramen Musashi.

The interior of Neung Thai Kitchen in Ardsley

Neung Thai Kitchen, a small family-owned and operated restaurant serving extraordinarily fresh Thai food, opened in late 2022. First-time restaurateur Chalermravee Yamsiriwong (a former teacher nicknamed Neung) is committed to high-quality ingredients and willing to travel for authentic spices and condiments.

The menu consists of Neung’s friends’ and family’s favorite Thai dishes, including the traditional massaman curry, pad thai, pad king, and pho. Each dish embodies Neung’s ideal combination of sweet, salty, bitter, sour, and spicy. The vegetables crunch, and the herbs are fragrant. Even the takeout arrives hot and tastes like it was crafted with care.

The interior of Ramen Musashi in Ardsley

Now, Neung Thai Kitchen is getting a new neighbor. Ramen Musashi, a popular Japanese spot in Scarsdale, is opening its new Ardsley location next door.

Paul Luce, who co-owns Ramen Musashi along with head chef Hiro Teraki and Hitoshi Miyawaki, said he and his partners were looking to expand their business and knew many of their customers were coming from the Rivertowns. “So we just sort of thought about it and thought that we’d give it a go,” he said.

Scarsale’s Ramen Mushashi opened in 2016 in the back of the long-standing Fuji Mart. The new Ardsley spot will also have a miniature Fuji Mart with some of the original store’s best-selling items. “It’s a small retail section of Japanese snacks and goodies and cute plushies and toys and things like that,” Luce said.

The mini Fuji Mart in Ardsley’s Ramen Musashi

To read the full story on Rivertowns Current, go to: https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/p/ramen-musashi-opens-next-to-neung

