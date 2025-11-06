Ardsley High Seniors Enter Regeneron Science Talent Search

November 6, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

A large group of seniors at Ardsley High School has entered the 2025 Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious high school science competition.

Seventeen students have officially submitted their independent research projects. Scholars and semifinalists will be announced in Jan. 2026, followed by the selection of finalists in March 2026.

“These students have worked for years to design and execute original research that matters. Their perseverance, creativity, and scientific integrity represent the very best of what young scientists can achieve,” said James Dowd, co-director of Ardsley’s three-year Science Research Program with Diana Evangelista.

Ardsley’s 2025 entrants are Diya Sharma, Max Zhou, Maya Raman, Maya Laglenne, Serina Tomioka, Khushi Karthikeyan, Ayla Kowalsky, Liam Walsh, Amelia Walsh, Mioko Martin, Aayan Kapoor, Zayaan Rabbani, Kiarra Parikka, Avi Medar, Juliet Puliafico, Haley Albano, and Emilio Rodriguez.

Last year, Ardsley celebrated a semifinalist, an honor earned by fewer than 300 students nationwide. The Regeneron Science Talent Search was founded in 1942 as the Westinghouse Science Talent Search and continues to celebrate the most promising future leaders in STEM.

Each year, approximately 2,000 students nationwide enter Regeneron STS, representing just 0.01% of U.S. high school students. These young scientists submit original research addressing real-world scientific challenges, competing for more than $3 million in scholarships.

“It’s definitely tough, a lot to do, the material is dense, but it’s great to see it all coming together,” said Liam Walsh about his research on the treatments of pancreatic cancer.

“I love my mentor, we talk all the time. It’s very exciting, it’s a lot of work but it’s worth it,” added Haley Albano on her research on planned behavior for preschool teachers and the likelihood to intervene in conflict, while working with a private practice psychologist.